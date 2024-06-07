Mike Greenberg catches 'O-V-Hoe' allegations for wearing Drake's custom OVO jacket: "they not like us"

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg has been caught up in the hip-hop rift between Drake and Kendrick Lamar after posting an image of himself wearing a custom OVO jacket. The jacket is from Drake's brand OVO, which is an abbreviation of October’s Very Own. Greenberg initially wore the custom jacket and posted the image on X (formerly Twitter), along with the following caption, referencing the ongoing NBA Finals:

Ready for game 1. #FinalsFit

However, fans were seemingly more concerned with the jacket than his plans to see the game. The ESPN host also posted the image on Instagram, where fans responded in a similar manner. Most commenters mocked him, with one saying he is not "as cool" as DraftKings analyst Mike Golic:

“Still not even close to as cool as @golic”

Quite a few fans responded with comments related to Drake and associated Greenberg with the rapper simply because of the jacket:

“69 God”

Mike Greenberg wore a Drake jacket to NBA Finals Game 1. (Mike Greenberg, Instagram)

Most of the comments were derived from Kendrick Lamar’s recent diss song about Drake, "Not Like Us."

What does the term ‘OV-Hoe’ mean?

Every rap appreciator will be aware that Drake and Kendrick Lamar have seen their longstanding feud blow up in recent weeks. The two rappers made a variety of diss songs about each other, with Lamar releasing "Meet the Grahams" on May 4.

The most recent release, "Not Like Us," included a range of references to Drake. The term "OV-Hoe" can be heard in the bridge of the song and is a direct play on the name of Drake’s record label. The song itself levels a range of allegations against Drake and calls him a "69 god." Some users called Mike Greenberg similar names in response to him wearing Drake’s custom jacket.

Hence, while Greenberg had nothing to do with the feud and had merely worn a particular jacket to Game 1 of the NBA Finals, fans took up the opportunity to troll him. The ESPN analyst’s choice of clothes single-handedly led to a barrage of Kendrick Lamar and Drake fans responding to his posts.