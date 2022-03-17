"Mike and Kobe and then LeBron" - Allen Iverson ranks Michael Jordan first in his top five players of all time list

Michael Jordan is often atop most lists of the greatest players in NBA history, whether by fans, players or reputable sports websites. Jordan is considered by many to be the greatest player of all time.

In an appearance on the Geto Boys Reloaded podcast, Allen Iverson ranked "His Airness" first in his top five NBA players of all time. Other players who made A.I.'s list include the late, great Kobe Bryant, LeBron James of the LA Lakers, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Hall of Famer center Shaquille O'Neal.

"Mike and Kobe and then LeBron, for me. And then Steph and Shaq," Iverson said.

𝐽𝐽 @DubSZN7 Allen Iverson’s Top 5 Players of All-Time:



1. Michael Jordan

2. Kobe Bryant

3. LeBron James

4. Stephen Curry

5. Shaquille O’Neal



(Via Geto Boys Reloaded Podcast) Allen Iverson’s Top 5 Players of All-Time: 1. Michael Jordan2. Kobe Bryant 3. LeBron James4. Stephen Curry5. Shaquille O’Neal (Via Geto Boys Reloaded Podcast) https://t.co/XUuJQZRyc3

Michael Jordan is not a unanimous pick, but is often considered the G.O.A.T. by a lot of people. Hir Airness has won six rings and five NBA MVPs, while Kobe Bryant is almost always part of the Top 5 or Top 10 greatest players list. Bryant won five NBA championships and one NBA MVP.

Meanwhile, LeBron James has made the G.O.A.T. debate interesting after winning his fourth NBA title in 2020. "The King" is the only player to ever come close to Jordan's greatness and could crash the party if he wins another ring or two before retiring.

As for Steph Curry, there's no debate that he's the greatest shooter in the history of the game. He has changed the landscape of the NBA forever. Curry has three rings and two NBA MVPs, but could win a couple more titles before calling it a career.

Finally, Shaquille O'Neal is considered the most dominant and imposing big man to ever play in the NBA. O'Neal won four NBA championships and one MVP during his career.

The Athletic, ESPN rank Michael Jordan No. 1 in their Top 75 list

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls in NBA action.

In celebration of the NBA's 75th Anniverary, the league released their list of the 75 greatest players. The list was not in order, so sports websites such as The Athletic and ESPN made their own Top 75 rankings. And on both lists, Michael Jordan was at number 1.

The Athletic called Jordan being atop the list a formality. There is no question on who is the greatest of all time. Jodran's accomplishments on and off the court warrants enough merrit to put him first among 74 other legends of the game. He made the sport global and cemented basketball on the map.

"This ranking is not in dispute. It’s a formality, a wave of the hand, a tip of the cap, an admittance of the obvious. The sky is blue. The earth is round. Michael Jordan, No. 1 on The Athletic’s NBA 75. The best player in the 75-year history of the NBA. Case closed. There is no next. There is only one, and it’s Jordan," Jon Greenberg of The Athletic wrote.

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc



He is Michael Jordan, Number 1 on our list at His was a game of fundamentals, fueled by a will not only to win, but to dominate. He conquered a city, a league, & sports. He wanted, and got, everything.He is Michael Jordan, Number 1 on our list at @TheAthletic of the top 75 NBA players of all time: bit.ly/3BtvwOk His was a game of fundamentals, fueled by a will not only to win, but to dominate. He conquered a city, a league, & sports. He wanted, and got, everything.He is Michael Jordan, Number 1 on our list at @TheAthletic of the top 75 NBA players of all time: bit.ly/3BtvwOk

Meanwhile, ESPN focused on what Michael Jordan did off the court. His Air Jordan brand proved that there is more potential for players after retiring. Current players such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry are molding their portfolios because of what Jordan did.

"Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time -- he changed so many different facets of the league -- but maybe most of all, he showed players they could grow themselves into a global brand on and off the floor with stellar play and the right marketing machine behind it all," ESPN wrote.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



1.) Michael Jordan

2.) LeBron James

3.) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

4.) Magic Johnson

5.) Wilt Chamberlain

6.) Bill Russell

7.) Larry Bird

8.) Tim Duncan

9.) Oscar Robertson

10.) Kobe Bryant



Full list: ESPN’s Top 10 from the NBA 75 team:1.) Michael Jordan2.) LeBron James3.) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar4.) Magic Johnson5.) Wilt Chamberlain6.) Bill Russell7.) Larry Bird8.) Tim Duncan9.) Oscar Robertson10.) Kobe BryantFull list: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… ESPN’s Top 10 from the NBA 75 team:1.) Michael Jordan2.) LeBron James3.) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar4.) Magic Johnson5.) Wilt Chamberlain6.) Bill Russell7.) Larry Bird8.) Tim Duncan9.) Oscar Robertson10.) Kobe BryantFull list: espn.com/nba/story/_/id…

Edited by Parimal