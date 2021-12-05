“Mike’s not going to feud in the press about what Scottie has to say” - Charles Oakley reacts to Michael Jordan being called out by Scottie Pippen in the media

Charles Oakley believes Michael Jordan will not comment on Scottie Pippen and the ongoing feud. The feud that began post the release of The Last Dance has taken flight since Pippen began campaigning for his book Unguarded. The Chicago Bulls small forward has spoken to the media in the past few months regarding his dissatisfaction with the narrative around the Bulls' second three-peat.

Charles Oakley, a teammate of both Jordan and Pippen during the 1987-88 season, has now shared his own perspective on the feud. In an article written by Jack Green for Betway Insider, when asked what his opinion was over Scottie Pippen's recent shots on Michael Jordan, the former New York Knicks center had the following to say:

"I know everybody thinks it’s some feud from The Last Dance, I think it's something else that happened. We don't know, but one day we will find out. I don't think Scottie would just turn from all this from The Last Dance. Some stuff happened 10, 20 years ago but now he’s got a platform to talk about it. But he did say he wants to have his last say about The Last Dance, so who knows what's going on?"

Oakley further added:

"Mike’s not going to feud in the press about what Scottie has to say, he’s not going to comment on it. Scottie feels like he’s got six rings, Michael’s got six rings. One thing he did say when he first got to the league when he was a rookie, he said he wanted to be better than Mike."

Oakley had more to add about Scottie Pippen's attack directed at Michael Jordan

In the interview, Oakley was able to provide more insight over the recent spat between the former teammates. He shed light over Michael Jordan's greatness and how 99 percent people would consider His Airness a better player than Scottie Pippen. Oakley said:

"He feels like he's better than Mike. He said it back then, a lot of people just didn't hear him say it. If you asked 100 people who’s better, 99 are going to say Michael Jordan, so [Scottie’s] the one. There's always one, right?"

Charles Oakley moved to New York after playing a season alongside Scottie Pippen. Michael and Pippen went on to win six championships together after Oakley's departure. During and after, Pippen was always considered the Robin to Jordan's Batman. A role he very obviously detests and has finally opened up about to the public.

