Milwaukee Bucks 107-103 Miami Heat: Twitter erupts as Khris Middleton goes off for 36 points | NBA 2019-20

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Miami Heat 118-115 in game four of the Eastern Conference semifinals to avoid a sweep. Small forward Khris Middleton led all the scorers with 36 points and also added 8 assists and 8 rebounds. Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had to leave the game in the first quarter due to an ankle sprain and was ruled out later after a scan.

The NBA players were on the edge of their seats while watching this showdown between the two Eastern Conference rivals. Let's take a look at how the players reacted on Twitter to this overtime thriller -

another big shot @Khris22m sheesh ‼️ — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 6, 2020

Twitter is so reactionary and says that coaches have no clue what they are doing.



We saw what happened to KD last year. The coach knows he needs Giannis on the court 40+ mins but I don’t think that was the safe route. I could be wrong. Just my 2cents. — Sam Dekker (@dekker) September 6, 2020

he was hooping too 🤦🏽‍♂️🙏🏽 https://t.co/FDPz0Q00RQ — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 6, 2020

Rookie of the Year Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant was quite active on Twitter while the match was going on. He expressed his disappointment on Giannis' injury and applauded fellow rookie Tyler Herro's clutch performance. He was also in awe of Khris Middleton' brilliant shooting in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Damn!!! Hope he Giannis is ok 🙏🏾. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 6, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Game Four

Brook with the super leg kick 😑 — Josuélito (@J_Rich1) September 6, 2020

They do not kill Greek freak the same way they do both James when he loss — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) September 6, 2020

This game lit!!! — Monte Morris (@BigGameTae) September 6, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks overcome the tenacious Miami Heat in OT thriller

The Milwaukee Bucks trailed the Miami Heat for most of the game and were on the verge of getting swept but Khris Middleton took the matter in his own hands in the second half of the game. He shot incredibly well throughout the game and also picked out his teammates through his penetrative passing. Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez also had healthy contributions for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Miami Heat could not take advantage of Giannis Antetokounmpo missing three quarters of the game. They played well but succumbed to a gritty Milwaukee Bucks team. Centre Bam Adebayo was exceptional on the night, scoring 26 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

No matter what happens, I love how Giannis doesn't make excuses.. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 6, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Game Four

wow 😳 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 6, 2020

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks will now play game five, and it would be interesting to see if the Erik Spoelstra's will be able to close out this series. All eyes will be on Giannis Antetokoumpo return. If Antetokoumpo misses game five, the Miami Heat will be the favourites to win the game and advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

