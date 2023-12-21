Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report (Dec. 21): Latest update on Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton's availability

The Milwaukee Bucks are back in action on Thursday night against the Orlando Magic at the Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are looking to win their sixth straight game and close the gap atop the Eastern Conference. Let's look at the latest Milwaukee Bucks injury report.

There are six players on the Bucks injury report for Wednesday against the Magic. Five players are listed as out, while Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable because of a right midfoot sprain. Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton are not on the report, so they are expected to suit up.

Jae Crowder remains out as he continues to recover from a left adductor surgery. There's no concrete timetable for his return, but the Bucks have survived without one of their best perimeter defenders.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Marques Bolden, Chris Livingston, TyTy Washington Jr. and Lindell Wigginton are also out as they are currently assigned to the NBA G League. Livingston has appeared in five games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks and has recently recovered from a sprained left ankle.

Livingston is also a second-round pick for the Bucks this year, while Bolde, Washington and Wigginton are all signed to a two-way contract. That means they are limited to just some NBA games and have to spend time with the Wisconsin Herd.

Also Read: "Power forward","I'm a guard" - Knicks' Evan Fournier and Josh Hart joke about filling in Mitchell Robinson's absence

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic game preview

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic game preview

The Milwaukee Bucks are heading into Thursday's game on a five-game winning streak. The Bucks have been playing great basketball recently, with eight wins in their last 10 games. They are coming off wins against the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing like an MVP once again, averaging 30.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. Damian Lillard has started to settle in Milwaukee after a rough couple of months since arriving via trade from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic are one of the most surprising teams this season. The Magic have a winning record and beat the Bucks 112-97 in their first meeting of the season on Nov. 11. The win also snapped Milwaukee's 14-game winning streak against the Magic since Nov. 1, 2019.

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have the Magic playing like playoff contenders under coach Jamahl Mosley. However, they have their hands full if Antetokounmpo plays, as the Bucks are going to be in full force.

Also Read: "Feel sorry for your loss" - Kendrick Perkins brags about getting his parlay right for Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic