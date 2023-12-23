Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report (Dec. 23): Latest update on Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard's status

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a successful six-game homestand at the Fiserv Forum, going 6-0 before Saturday's matchup against the New York Knicks. The Bucks are back on the road for the rest of 2023, but it's a great test for one of the best teams in the league. On that note, let's look at the Milwaukee Bucks' injury report for Dec. 23.

Milwaukee has three players on its latest injury report – Giannis Antetokounmp, MarJon Beauchamp and Jae Crowder. Antetokounmpo and Beauchamp are listed as probable, while Crowder remains out as he continues to recover from left adductor surgery.

Meanwhile, "The Greek Freak" is dealing with a sprained right foot and Beauchamp has a left elbow contusion. Both players suited up against the Orlando Magic last Thursday, so they are likely playing at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks.

While some fans are going to be worried about Giannis Antetokounmpo being on the Milwaukee Bucks injury report for today's game, it's a relief that Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton are off of it.

Lillard has been playing like an All-Star again, helping the Bucks win six straight games heading into the matchup against the New York Knicks. Middleton has only missed the first half of a back-to-back, with Milwaukee still being cautious with his workload.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks game preview

The Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks are set to face each other for the third time this season on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. The Bucks are 2-0 against the Knicks this season so far, with both wins being at the Fiserv Forum on Nov. 3 and Dec. 5.

Both games were also part of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament, one in the group stage and the other in the knockout rounds. The Bucks took care of business in those two games, but they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the semifinals of the competition in Las Vegas.

Saturday's game is the 230th regular-season between the Knicks and Bucks in their history. The Bucks are ahead 124-105 in their all-time head-to-head matchup that started on Oct. 23, 1968.

Milwaukee has also won eight straight games against the Knicks and eight of their last 10 games. New York has not beaten the Bucks since Nov. 5, 2021. The two teams are set to face each other two more times this season – on Dec. 25 and April 7.

