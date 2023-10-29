Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Latest update on Khris Middleton's availability

The Milwaukee Bucks made a statement in the NBA by defeating the Philadelphia 76ers in their opening game. They will now face the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, October 29, with the tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. ET. For those who want to watch the game live, Bally Sports WI and Bally Sports SE-ATL have the television coverage rights.

The Milwaukee Bucks are title contenders with their tandem of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. However, the Bucks will need more than those two premier NBA players to win the 2024 NBA championship.

Khris Middleton is seen as the third-best scoring option on the team and returned from injury to play against the 76ers. However, the former Texas A&M Aggie struggled to find his rhythm and was only able to play 16 minutes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In his limited playing time, Middleton tallied six points, four assists and three rebounds. According to the injury report, he is expected to miss the Bucks' home game against the Atlanta Hawks as he is being rested.

Milwaukee Bucks experienced 'Dame Time' on opening night

Damian Lillard finally got his wish to be traded to a title contender and he made the most of it in the Milwaukee Bucks' one-point victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. The seven-time NBA All-Star made a huge impression with 39 points, eight rebounds and four assists while making all of his 17 free throws.

It appeared that he and Giannis Antetokounmpo had been playing together for a long time, with the seamless way they moved around the court. The "Greek Freak" contributed 23 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.

Helping the Bucks' dynamic duo in the scoring department was big man Brook Lopez, who had 13 points and three triples. Coming off the bench, Bobby Portis made the most of his 19 minutes of playing time, tallying 10 points, six assists and two assists.

After the game against the Atlanta Hawks, the Milwaukee Bucks will be playing the Miami Heat the next day. That matchup will be an interesting game, as the Heat eliminated the Bucks in the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs last season.