'They're muting every reply pointing this out": ESPN's edited Damian Lillard clip infuriates NBA fans

Edited videos of NBA stars like Damian Lillard are usually in the form of tributes by fans or sometimes even other media outlets. ESPN's SportsCenter posted an edited video of Lillard, taken from the NBA Bubble, with an edited Milwaukee Bucks jersey over him.

Fans were genuinely unhappy with ESPN's recent post about Lillard. Based on the environment of the video, people can see that the footage was from his days with the Portland Trail Blazers. The video shows the star point guard talking about not wasting his time, which was addressed at the Bubble then.

"Ain't nothing I want more. I told you, when I first came here I said I didn't come here to waste my time."

After finding out that the video was edited, fans quickly addressed it. They weren't happy that it didn't have a disclaimer, which resulted in tons of fans sharing their sentiments. Here are some fans who had something to say about the edited video.

This fan has noticed something after seeing the post.

"They're muting any reply pointing it out too."

One fan is willing to give ESPN a chance at redemption.

"They posted that without realizing, right?"

This fan has questions.

"This is super, super strange. Why on earth would actual ESPN put this on their account???? I don’t understand."

Here are the rest of the fans who called out ESPN.

In their season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, Lillard made his presence felt. He had 39 points, eight rebounds, and four assists to help the team capture their first win.

Damian Lillard's new teammates were in awe of his performance

Damian Lillard had the entire Bucks crowd on their toes with the shots he made last night. Not only that, he also made his teammates into fans of his game. After their season opener, a few of his teammates shared their first-hand thoughts about Lillard.

"It's a lot of fun, especially when there are so many other great players out there with Dame," Robin Lopez said. "It's really just a feast for us. We get to watch a lot of good basketball."

"It was crazy, we really ain't got to see that Dame yet. That was our first time seeing him go crazy on our team, because in preseason he was getting trapped. We really didn't get to see that." Payne said.

His teammates will be hoping to see more of that kind of performance in the games to come.

