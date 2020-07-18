The Milwaukee Bucks just wrapped up one week of practice in the NBA bubble at Disney World. The players are highly motivated and believe that they have a great chance at winning the Championship this year. Milwaukee Bucks' superstar and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke out about his first week of practice in the NBA bubble:

"My goal is to you know be a better basketball player, be a better person living in this place. I try to read some more books. I just want to better myself. I feel like this is an opportunity for everybody that is here to better themselves"

"Everyone just so happy and so pleased…fortunate to be back on the court." pic.twitter.com/cci6fAXUqY — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 17, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks' center Brook Lopez had this to say about life and basketball in the NBA bubble:

"It's been great honestly. We have been out there having fun. The guys are happy and its been competitive. We are all pushing one another. I think everyone is just so happy, so pleased and fortunate to be back on the court."

Giannis also posted an image on Twitter showing his determination to work hard and win a ring this year.

The only place success comes before work is in the dictionary. pic.twitter.com/6ast0nP2wQ — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 18, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks players and coaches support Eric Bledsoe who has contracted the coronavirus

Milwaukee Bucks' point guard Eric Bledsoe hopes to be back in time for the NBA restart

Yesterday, Milwaukee Bucks' point guard Eric Bledsoe confirmed that he had the coronavirus, which is why he had not rejoined the team in the NBA bubble in Orlando.

Coach Mike Budenholzer confirmed these reports today but is optimistic that the guard can return to play by the time the season restarts.

"With the virus, you're never sure. There are certainly things that you have to kind of clear and cover, but the opener, if it's two weeks away, then I think most medical, most things and research would say he is going to be available."

Bucks' power forward D.J. Wilson spoke to the media about Bledsoe saying:

"With Bled, kind of just make sure that his family, his kids are safe along with him. Him having a newborn along with two younger kids at home, just making sure they're all good and then his family."

"Getting Warzone wins every night!!"



How @Lanky_Smoove and the Bucks are staying connected with @EBled2: pic.twitter.com/5YTdv2Km9r — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 18, 2020

He also added that a few other Bucks' players along with him are in touch with Bledsoe each night to play video games.

"But you know he's doing good, we're stil playing Call of Duty, getting Warzone wins every night. Me, him, Donte, Sterling. So he's hanging in there."

Milwaukee Bucks in action

The Milwaukee Bucks are the top seed in the Eastern Conference and are among the favorites to win the title this season. The Bucks hope that Bledsoe can rejoin the team at full strength before the season restarts to make a run for the Championship. The Bucks begin their campaign against the Boston Celtics on July 31st.

