Milwaukee Bucks: Updated depth chart after landing free agent Danilo Gallinari

The Milwaukee Bucks and free agent forward Danilo Gallinari are reportedly planning on finalizing a deal. The Bucks will have a versatile forward scorer in Gallinari as they try to contend for the title this season. This will be the seventh NBA team for the Italian basketball star.

Expand Tweet

Gallinari was traded to the Detroit Pistons at the deadline after starting the season with the Washington Wizards. After six games with the Pistons, he was waived on Feb. 9, making him a free agent. The forward has enough experience to contribute to a contending team and potentially help win a title.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For this season, Gallinari's numbers have been down. He's coming off an ACL injury that kept him from playing during the 2022-23 season. The forward has been averaging 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists. The veteran journeyman is a reliable threat from deep and can be an asset as a scorer from the bench.

With his addition, here's an updated depth chart for the Bucks.

The Bucks have Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez as the starters. Jae Crowder, Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton, Patrick Beverley, A.J. Green and MarJon Beauchamp are the usual players off the bench.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Andre Jackson Jr., TyTy Washington Jr. and Chris Livingston wrap up the roster.

Their first game after the All-Star break will be on Feb. 23 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

You might also be interested in reading this: Former Milwaukee Bucks swingman admits James Harden, Kyrie Irving injuries gave them 2021 title window: 'They low-key sweep us'

How do the Milwaukee Bucks plan to use Danilo Gallinari in rotation?

Adding Danilo Gallinari gives the team depth in their frontcourt. The forward is familiar with Doc Rivers' system as he played for him for two seasons from 2017 to 2019 with the LA Clippers. During his time playing for the famed coach, he had some of his highest scoring averages.

Gallinari registered 18.7 ppg, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists while making 40.8% from beyond the arc.

As a 6-foot-10 player who can play both forward spots, Gallinari is expected to stretch the defenses. In his career, he's had multiple chances to play both forward positions and has not shown signs of slowing down when switching in between.

He's a career 38.2% shooter from beyond the arc, making him a threat offensively. On defense, Gallinari doesn't move the needle. But his size alone can neutralize other reserve forwards.

The Milwaukee Bucks are optimistic in their hopes of contending for a title this season, which is why they signed am experienced forward to strengthen their roster.

Also read: "Milwaukee Bucks legend turning into a jail legend" - Bryn Forbes arrested for assaulting family member has NBA fans buzzing