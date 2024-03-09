Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Scores for March 8, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks continue their four-game road trip on Friday at the Crypto.com Arena to face the LA Lakers. The Bucks were off to a shaky start following an embarrassing 125-90 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. The Lakers, on the other hand, blew a big lead and lost 130-120 to the Sacramento Kings two days ago.

Milwaukee was playing really well after a shaky start under new head coach Doc Rivers. They won six in a row before that loss to the Warriors, which could be a wake-up call despite how good they've been playing since the All-Star break.

The Lakers have been inconsistent since the break and are just 4-4 since then. They also remain 10th in the Western Conference standings and won't have LeBron James, who was ruled out because of an ankle injury.

Friday's game is also just the first meeting of the season between the Bucks and the Lakers. They have split the season series thrice in the last four seasons, with the Bucks sweeping the 2021-22 season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Scores

Milwaukee Bucks players' stats and box score

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been huge for the Milwaukee Bucks in the first two quarters, finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Damian Lillard struggled from beyond the arc but still managed to score 13 points. Bobby Portis added eight points and five boards off the bench.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FGM FGA FG% 3PA 3PM 3P% FTM FTA FT% +/- Jae Crowder 4 3 0 0 0 0 1 3 33.3 0 2 0.0 2 2 100.0 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo 16 7 6 0 0 1 7 13 53.8 0 1 0.0 2 2 100.0 -9 Brook Lopez 8 2 0 0 0 0 3 3 100.0 2 2 100.0 0 0 0.0 10 Malik Beasley 11 3 2 1 0 1 4 7 57.1 3 5 60.0 0 0 0.0 9 Damian Lillard 13 1 5 0 0 1 5 12 41.7 2 7 28.6 1 1 100.0 7 Bobby Portis 8 5 0 0 0 0 4 8 50.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 -9 Pat Connaughton 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 50.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 -10 Patrick Beverley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 -14 Danilo Gallinari 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 -6 Thanasis Antetokounmpo DNP MarJon Beauchamp DNP AJ Green DNP Andre Jackson Jr. DNP

LA Lakers players' stats and box score

Despite not having LeBron James, the LA Lakers are ahead 67-63 over the Milwaukee Bucks at half-time. D'Angelo Russell was feeling it with 16 points and seven assists, while Anthony Davis had 14 points and five boards. Austin Reaves added an extra boost with 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FGM FGA FG% 3PA 3PM 3P% FTM FTA FT% +/- Spencer Dinwiddie 5 1 2 1 1 0 1 2 50.0 1 1 100.0 2 2 100.0 -2 Rui Hachimura 7 4 1 0 0 0 3 6 50.0 0 1 0.0 1 2 50.0 4 Anthony Davis 14 5 0 0 1 0 7 13 53.8 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 -3 Austin Reaves 12 4 3 0 0 2 4 7 57.1 2 4 50.0 2 4 50.0 -2 D'Angelo Russell 16 2 7 0 0 1 6 9 66.7 4 4 100.0 0 0 0.0 3 Jaxson Hayes 8 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 100.0 0 0 0.0 4 6 66.7 7 Taurean Prince 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 6 Cam Reddish 5 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 100.0 1 1 100.0 0 0 0.0 1 Max Christie 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 6 Harry Giles III DNP Jalen Hood-Schifino DNP Maxwell Lewis DNP Skylar Mays DNP

Watch this space as the game continues, and the stats and box scores will be updated after the contest.