Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies Game Player Stats and Box Scores for February 15, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies game on February 15 was expected to be a lopsided battle with the NBA Eastern Conference powerhouse expected to win. However, the tables have been turned as the injury-depleted Memphis Grizzlies went home with the victory on their home court at the FedExForum in Tennessee.

The Grizzlies maintained their lead for the majority of the game until the Bucks, asserting their status as title contenders, reclaimed the lead with a 20-foot jumper from Jae Crowder at the 3:29 mark of the fourth quarter.

Staying resilient during the Bucks charge, the Grizzlies were able to bounce back with a three-pointer from GG Jackson and fouled alley-oop dunk from Ziaire Williams pushing the lead back up to four entering the final two minutes.

It was enough cushion for the Grizzlies to hold on and take the three-point victory, 113-110. This win marked the team's 20th victory of the season and it is their second win after breaking a nine-game losing streak.

On the other side, the Milwaukee Bucks have dipped to a 35-21 record and have only won three in the last 10 games since Doc Rivers took over as head coach replacing Adrian Griffin.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies match player stats

Milwaukee Bucks player stats

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge for the Bucks with a double-double of 35 points and 13 rebounds while Damian Lillard is the second-best scorer doing 24. Brook Lopez had a solid performance with 14 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT FT +/- Jae Crowder 4 5 0 1 0 1 2-4 0-2 0-0 -5 Giannis Antetokounmpo 35 4 12 0 4 1 15-17 0-0 5-9 -14 Brook Lopez 14 11 2 2 4 1 5-14 2-9 2-2 8 Malik Beasley 9 2 0 2 0 0 3-10 3-10 0-0 4 Damian Lillard 24 5 7 1 0 4 78-21 3-13 7-7 10 Bobby Portis 15 7 2 0 0 2 7-12 1-1 0-0 0 Pat Connaughton 2 5 0 2 1 2 1-3 0-1 0-0 2 AJ Green 6 1 1 1 1 1 2-4 2-4 0-0 0 Patrick Beverley 1 4 0 1 0 1 0-4 0-4 0-0 -16 Andre Jackson Jr. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -4 Marjon Beauchamp DNP Chris Livingston DNP Tyty Washington Jr. DNP Thanasis Antetokounmpo DNP

Memphis Grizzlies stats:

In this Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies game, Ziaire Willimas and GG Jackson scored 27 points each while Vince Williams chipped in with an all-around game with 18 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Lamar Stevens, Trey Jemison and Jordan Goodwyn all finished in double figures.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT FT +/- Vince Williams Jr. 18 12 7 2 0 2 7-11 0-2 4-4 10 Santi Aldama 7 3 7 0 1 1 3-4 1-1 0-0 4 Trey Jemison 10 6 2 0 1 2 4-11 0-0 2-2 -10 Zaire Williams 27 4 4 3 0 2 9-13 4-7 5-7 -2 Jordan Goodwyn 11 7 3 2 0 2 5-12 1-3 0-0 -8 GG Jackson 27 1 0 0 1 3 10-17 6-10 1-3 12 Lamar Stevens 13 5 1 1 0 3 6-10 1-1 0-3 5 Jacob Gilyard 0 1 5 1 0 1 0-3 0-1 0-0 6 Yuta Watanabe 0 1 1 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 -2 Luke Kennard DNP Jake LaRavia DNP Derrick Rose DNP

What's next after this Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies matchup

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies game marks their last matchup before a long break. The NBA will now head to the NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis and the games resume by next Thursday, February 22. This will allow some of the players not participating in the weekend festivities to take a break and heal their injuries as well.

The Bucks will have enough time to regroup as they come back on February 23 to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves as the first of two road games. After which, this team battles the Philadelphia 76ers on February 25 before returning to their homecourt to host the Charlotte Hornets.

The Grizzlies will return to action on February 23, hosting two consecutive home games until February 26. Their opponents at the FedExForum will be the LA Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets