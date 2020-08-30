Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Prediction: All you need to know ahead of Eastern Conference semi-final | NBA Playoffs 2020

While the first round of the NBA playoffs is still underway, we have already seen a few teams make it to the second round. The Miami Heat swept the Indiana Pacers while the Milwaukee Bucks cruised to a 4-1 victory after falling in Game 1 of the first round.

These top teams of the Eastern Conference will now meet in the second round in what we expect to be a highly competitive series. Let's have a look at the path taken by both the teams to get here.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Will the Milwaukee Bucks make it to the NBA Finals this year?

The Milwaukee Bucks were a strong contender for the NBA title all season and had the best regular-season among all teams this season, ending with a 56-17 record. Giannis Antetokounmpo picked up where he left off after last year's MVP season. Khris Middleton had a wonderful season and was named an All-Star for the first time.

In the seeding games and the first round, the Milwaukee Bucks have had a dominant showing with Giannis leading the way. Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez have played their supporting roles to perfection.

Giannis was a force.



28 PTS | 50% 3PT | 17 REB | 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/MYaIUwgTA6 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 29, 2020

The only major concern for the Milwaukee Bucks is Eric Bledsoe's poor showing. They will need him to step up as the third scoring option against the Miami Heat in this upcoming series.

The Miami Heat have troubled the Milwaukee Bucks this season with two wins, taking the regular season miniseries. We look forward to seeing what Giannis Antetokounmpo and company have in store for us in this series.

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat will look to Bam Adebayo to defend Giannis in this series

The Miami Heat have had an unexpectedly good season after adding Jimmy Butler to their roster this season. They ended up with 44-29 record and were the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

In the first round, they completely dominated the hapless Indiana Pacers en route their sweep. Jimmy Butler showed us his prowess on both ends of the floor, while Tyler Herro has emerged as a great clutch shooter for the Miami heat. With a very balanced performance, they have eased their way into the second round of the playoffs.

We repeat... @raf_tyler is not your ordinary rookie. he is a BUCKET. 16 impressive points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in Game 4.



🔥🎥 #HEATHighlights pic.twitter.com/mtcK8qO7Yb — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 25, 2020

The Miami Heat will need to play elite defense against the dominant Milwaukee Bucks as Bam Adebayo is likely to be given the task of defending Giannis. This series will be a test for coach Spoelstra's men, who are here to win it all this season.

Early Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Prediction

While this series is yet to begin, we predict that the Milwaukee Bucks will move on to the Eastern Conference Finals with a 4-3 victory over the Miami Heat in this series.

While the Miami Heat have been successful against the Milwaukee Bucks this season, Giannis and his men will likely have playoff experience on their side in this exciting match-up of Eastern Conference giants.

The Milwaukee Bucks cannot afford to get complacent in this series because Jimmy Butler and company will be ready to take advantage of any slip up on the Bucks' part. We look forward to a blockbuster series on Monday.

