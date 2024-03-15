Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 14, 2024

  • home icon
By Reign Amurao
Modified Mar 15, 2024 01:37 GMT
Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers
Box score and player stats for the Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers game

The NBA hosts a six-game night on Thursday, featuring the Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers. The two Eastern Conference teams have met twice this season with the Bucks winning both games. The Sixers are looking forward to getting a win in their third and final game to avoid a season series sweep.

Both teams had a slow start in the first quarter, with the Bucks trailing the game, 29-24. Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn't aggressive in the opening period, finishing with only two points on 50% shooting. It was Damian Lillard who took over for the Bucks with nine points and three rebounds.

The Sixers had Tyrese Maxey starting hot early on, as he had 10 quick points. Philly's backcourt was a problem at the start, as even Kyle Lowry had six points on 100% shooting.

During the second quarter, the Sixers focused on the defensive end as they hogged Giannis on multiple possessions. On the offensive end, Cameron Payne came off the bench hot, scoring 11 points.

The Bucks tried to be aggressive, with Giannis handling the ball more. But the Sixers' defensive strategy caused him to struggle. The Greek Freak had four turnovers in the first half, most of which came due to the defensive scheme of Philly. The Sixers led the first half of the game, 61-53.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Game Player Stats and Box Scores

Milwaukee Bucks game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jae Crowder3200001-31-2--2
Giannis Antetokounmpo14541045-8-4-6-12
Brook Lopez10131024-82-6-5
Patrick Beverley3200111-31-2--8
Damian Lillard9340103-62-41-15
Bobby Portis2211031-20-1--9
Pat Connaughton4120001-2-2-2-8
AJ Green8101001-2-2-2-6
Thanasis AntetokounmpoDNP
Danilo Galinari011000----5
Jaylin GallowayDNP
Andre Jackson Jr.DNP
Ryan RollinsDNP
TyTy Washingon Jr.DNP

Philadelphia 76ers game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Tobias Harris3321000-30-23-3-3
Kelly Oubre Jr.7100003-80-31-215
Mo Bamba3210011-11-1-0
Kyle Lowry6000013-40-1--2
Tyrese Maxey18200027-104-50-13
Nicolas Batum2120001-20-1--5
Paul Reed3511211-31-1-8
Buddy Hield6020102-32-2-12
KJ Martin211100--2-29
Cameron Payne11120024-53-3-3
Ricky Council IVDNP
Jeff Dowtin Jr.DNP

Edited by Parag Jain
