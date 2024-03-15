Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 14, 2024

The NBA hosts a six-game night on Thursday, featuring the Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers. The two Eastern Conference teams have met twice this season with the Bucks winning both games. The Sixers are looking forward to getting a win in their third and final game to avoid a season series sweep.

Both teams had a slow start in the first quarter, with the Bucks trailing the game, 29-24. Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn't aggressive in the opening period, finishing with only two points on 50% shooting. It was Damian Lillard who took over for the Bucks with nine points and three rebounds.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Sixers had Tyrese Maxey starting hot early on, as he had 10 quick points. Philly's backcourt was a problem at the start, as even Kyle Lowry had six points on 100% shooting.

During the second quarter, the Sixers focused on the defensive end as they hogged Giannis on multiple possessions. On the offensive end, Cameron Payne came off the bench hot, scoring 11 points.

The Bucks tried to be aggressive, with Giannis handling the ball more. But the Sixers' defensive strategy caused him to struggle. The Greek Freak had four turnovers in the first half, most of which came due to the defensive scheme of Philly. The Sixers led the first half of the game, 61-53.

Also read: Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 14 | 2023-24 NBA Season

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Game Player Stats and Box Scores

Milwaukee Bucks game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jae Crowder 3 2 0 0 0 0 1-3 1-2 - -2 Giannis Antetokounmpo 14 5 4 1 0 4 5-8 - 4-6 -12 Brook Lopez 10 1 3 1 0 2 4-8 2-6 - 5 Patrick Beverley 3 2 0 0 1 1 1-3 1-2 - -8 Damian Lillard 9 3 4 0 1 0 3-6 2-4 1-1 5 Bobby Portis 2 2 1 1 0 3 1-2 0-1 - -9 Pat Connaughton 4 1 2 0 0 0 1-2 - 2-2 -8 AJ Green 8 1 0 1 0 0 1-2 - 2-2 -6 Thanasis Antetokounmpo DNP Danilo Galinari 0 1 1 0 0 0 - - - -5 Jaylin Galloway DNP Andre Jackson Jr. DNP Ryan Rollins DNP TyTy Washingon Jr. DNP

Philadelphia 76ers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Tobias Harris 3 3 2 1 0 0 0-3 0-2 3-3 -3 Kelly Oubre Jr. 7 1 0 0 0 0 3-8 0-3 1-2 15 Mo Bamba 3 2 1 0 0 1 1-1 1-1 - 0 Kyle Lowry 6 0 0 0 0 1 3-4 0-1 - -2 Tyrese Maxey 18 2 0 0 0 2 7-10 4-5 0-1 3 Nicolas Batum 2 1 2 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 - -5 Paul Reed 3 5 1 1 2 1 1-3 1-1 - 8 Buddy Hield 6 0 2 0 1 0 2-3 2-2 - 12 KJ Martin 2 1 1 1 0 0 - - 2-2 9 Cameron Payne 11 1 2 0 0 2 4-5 3-3 - 3 Ricky Council IV DNP Jeff Dowtin Jr. DNP

Also read: Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 14 | 2023-24 NBA Season