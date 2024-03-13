  • home icon
Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 12, 2024

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 13, 2024 03:48 GMT
Milwaukee Bucks v Sacramento Kings
The Milwaukee Bucks are in their final stop of a four-game road trip, facing the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center. The Bucks have only won one of the first three, losing to the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers before beating the LA Clippers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Kings are in the middle of a six-game homestand that started on March 7 with a win over the San Antonio Spurs. They followed it up with a loss to the Rockets are now hoping to beat visiting Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and company.

Tuesday's game is the second and final matchup between the Kings and Bucks this season. The Bucks outlasted the Kings at the Fiserv Forum 143-142 in overtime on Jan. 14. Lillard hit the game-winning 3-point shot to sink Sacramento to its knees.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings Game Player Stats and Box Scores

Milwaukee Bucks players' stats and box score at halftime

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the lone bright spot for the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half. Antetokounmpo had 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Damian Lillard struggled and made just one field goal and two free throws for four points.

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFGMFGAFG%3PA3PM3P%FTMFTAFT%+/-
Jae Crowder002000000.0000.0000.0-22
Giannis Antetokounmpo227310281080.0010.06875.0-16
Brook Lopez4300111425.0020.022100.0-14
Malik Beasley8110013933.32728.6000.0-19
Damian Lillard4330121714.3010.022100.0-12
Bobby Portis7210002450.0000.03475.0-6
Patrick Beverley41210011100.0000.02366.71
Pat Connaughton7100002540.01333.322100.00
AJ Green000000020.0020.0000.0-7
Thanasis AntetokounmpoDNP
Danilo GallinariDNP
Andre Jackson Jr.DNP

Sacramento Kings players' stats and box scores at halftime

It was a total team effort by the Sacramento Kings in the first half to take a 75-86 lead. Domantas Sabonis is already flirting with a triple-double of 12 points, five rebounds and seven assists. De'Aaron Fox is perfect everywhere with 15 points and six assists, while Malik Monk has been on fire with 17 points off the bench.

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFGMFGAFG%3PA3PM3P%FTMFTAFT%+/-
Kevin Huerter11421004580.03475.0000.011
Harrison Barnes11211004850.03475.0000.016
Domantas Sabonis12570006875.0000.0000.014
Keon Ellis7111003475.01250.0000.020
De'Aaron Fox153611366100.011100.022100.017
Malik Monk172300071258.32450.01250.08
Davion Mitchell012001010.0010.0000.03
Trey Lyles040000020.0020.0000.01
Alex Len20000011100.0000.0000.05
Chris DuarteDNP
Kessler EdwardsDNP
Jordan FordDNP
Colby JonesDNP
JaVale McGeeDNP
Jalen SwansonDNP

Watch this space as the game continues in the second half. The player stats and box scores will be updated after the game.

