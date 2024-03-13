Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 12, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks are in their final stop of a four-game road trip, facing the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center. The Bucks have only won one of the first three, losing to the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers before beating the LA Clippers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Kings are in the middle of a six-game homestand that started on March 7 with a win over the San Antonio Spurs. They followed it up with a loss to the Rockets are now hoping to beat visiting Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and company.

Tuesday's game is the second and final matchup between the Kings and Bucks this season. The Bucks outlasted the Kings at the Fiserv Forum 143-142 in overtime on Jan. 14. Lillard hit the game-winning 3-point shot to sink Sacramento to its knees.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: Katherine Taylor reveals her $7 million NBA crush after hogging spotlight from Steph Curry on viral 'golf swing' moment

Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings Game Player Stats and Box Scores

Milwaukee Bucks players' stats and box score at halftime

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the lone bright spot for the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half. Antetokounmpo had 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Damian Lillard struggled and made just one field goal and two free throws for four points.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FGM FGA FG% 3PA 3PM 3P% FTM FTA FT% +/- Jae Crowder 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 -22 Giannis Antetokounmpo 22 7 3 1 0 2 8 10 80.0 0 1 0.0 6 8 75.0 -16 Brook Lopez 4 3 0 0 1 1 1 4 25.0 0 2 0.0 2 2 100.0 -14 Malik Beasley 8 1 1 0 0 1 3 9 33.3 2 7 28.6 0 0 0.0 -19 Damian Lillard 4 3 3 0 1 2 1 7 14.3 0 1 0.0 2 2 100.0 -12 Bobby Portis 7 2 1 0 0 0 2 4 50.0 0 0 0.0 3 4 75.0 -6 Patrick Beverley 4 1 2 1 0 0 1 1 100.0 0 0 0.0 2 3 66.7 1 Pat Connaughton 7 1 0 0 0 0 2 5 40.0 1 3 33.3 2 2 100.0 0 AJ Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 -7 Thanasis Antetokounmpo DNP Danilo Gallinari DNP Andre Jackson Jr. DNP

Sacramento Kings players' stats and box scores at halftime

It was a total team effort by the Sacramento Kings in the first half to take a 75-86 lead. Domantas Sabonis is already flirting with a triple-double of 12 points, five rebounds and seven assists. De'Aaron Fox is perfect everywhere with 15 points and six assists, while Malik Monk has been on fire with 17 points off the bench.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FGM FGA FG% 3PA 3PM 3P% FTM FTA FT% +/- Kevin Huerter 11 4 2 1 0 0 4 5 80.0 3 4 75.0 0 0 0.0 11 Harrison Barnes 11 2 1 1 0 0 4 8 50.0 3 4 75.0 0 0 0.0 16 Domantas Sabonis 12 5 7 0 0 0 6 8 75.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 14 Keon Ellis 7 1 1 1 0 0 3 4 75.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 20 De'Aaron Fox 15 3 6 1 1 3 6 6 100.0 1 1 100.0 2 2 100.0 17 Malik Monk 17 2 3 0 0 0 7 12 58.3 2 4 50.0 1 2 50.0 8 Davion Mitchell 0 1 2 0 0 1 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 3 Trey Lyles 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 Alex Len 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 100.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 5 Chris Duarte DNP Kessler Edwards DNP Jordan Ford DNP Colby Jones DNP JaVale McGee DNP Jalen Swanson DNP

Also Read: Patrick Beverley dishes on finding his henchman in Bucks' forward recalling intense face-off with Nikola Vucevic

Watch this space as the game continues in the second half. The player stats and box scores will be updated after the game.