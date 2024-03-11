Katherine Taylor reveals her $7 million NBA crush after hogging spotlight from Steph Curry on viral 'golf swing' moment

Katherine Taylor became one of the most talked about personalities as she attended the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Golden State Warriors. Many claimed that she stole the attention from Steph Curry's "golf swing" celebration that went viral on social media.

She recently said that she has a crush on Sacramento Kings shooting guard Kevin Huerter, according to sources. Out of all the players in the NBA, the Kings shooting guard, who's worth $7 million, is the best-looking player for Taylor.

"I have a major crush on Kevin Huerter. He's a cutie," Taylor said to OutKick. "They [Kings] came so close to crushing the Warriors last year, but of course, Steph being Steph, crushed us in Game 7."

"But we'll shoot our shot this year. With enough hot babes in the stands, anything can happen."

Curry may have more rings but Huerter took home a win by being Taylor's crush.

Katherine Taylor hogged the spotlight from Steph Curry

Fans were amazed by what Steph Curry did in the first quarter of the game between the Bucks and the Warriors. The four-time champion pulled up from way beyond the three-point line, knocking down his fourth three during the game, at the time. His shot caused Milwaukee to take a timeout.

During the timeout, Curry did a "golf swing celebration" and fans enjoyed it. Katherine Taylor was one of the fans caught in a photograph of the Warriors star's celebration and her photobombing moment caught the attention of many on social media.

According to multiple sources, Taylor raised her service rates to $1,500 an hour after her quick moment of fame. She also shared that multiple athletes have contacted her but refused to mention any names.

Katherine Taylor also reached out to Huerter publicly by tagging him in a post on X (formerly Twitter). However, sources say that the player is already dating someone.

