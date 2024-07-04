'Mind The Game' podcast producer thinks JJ Redick's ability to command room with LeBron James could make things work with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers making JJ Redick their brand-new head coach has sent the league abuzz. Redick was a smart basketball player with a high game IQ, but not having any coaching experience raises several questions. However, Jason Gallagher — producer of the "Mind the Game" podcast, featuring JJ Redick and LeBron James — believes Redick's relationship with LeBron could be the key to success.

In a recent episode of the popular "Jenkins And Jonez" podcast, Gallagher spoke about what could be a fascinating dynamic for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He highlighted JJ Redick's preparedness and ability to command a room as pivotal factors that could facilitate a successful collaboration with the Lakers and LeBron James:

"LeBron's a really good orator, and that's something I wasn't expecting. I was pleasantly surprised because I know JJ, I've been working with him forever. He is as prepared as anyone I've ever met. If he is going to interview the Burger King mascot, he will have a thing of notes that are just like everything about that person, everything he does. "

"Going into that first episode, he had a stack of notes, and I was like, "Oh wow, I'd be curious to see how LeBron—" and of course LeBron just sits down with no prep and says, "Let's go. I'm going." That was the coolest thing to see, the enthusiasm. He loves to talk about this stuff. I think it's going to be good. For JJ to be able to command a room that LeBron is in, that trait in itself is why I have a lot of confidence." (4:50)

A shrewd basketball mind and on-court leader in his own right, LeBron James has tried to surround himself with smart players. The same goes for respected voices from the bench, given how much he values a strategic perspective that comes with gravitas. Redick, after all, has been around the block with James in both of their lengthy careers and knows what it is like to compete at this level on a championship-or-bust team.

Shaquille O'Neal accuses JJ Redick of falsely claiming LeBron James had no involvement in the hiring of the Lakers' coach

Shaquille O'Neal is never one to hold back and certainly didn't when shading former teammate JJ Redick on the Lakers' recent coaching hire. Redick was hired as the new Lakers coach in June. In his introductory press conference, he said that LeBron James didn't know about it, and that raised some eyebrows.

The hiring of former NBA sharpshooter and recent ESPN analyst Redick was surprising. With zero coaching experience, his appointment surprised many across the NBA.

On "The Big Podcast with Shaq," the 4-time NBA champion scoffed at the notion.

"Yeah, I'm starting a website called yeahright/*******.com," Shaq said. "Everything goes through LeBron. "

"I know that for a fact. Because in that position, as leadership, you get to know everything. So, I was in that seat for a long time. Nothing went without my permission. The only time something went down without my permission is when they cut my head and traded me. And then Kobe took over and nothing went down without his permission."

Expand Tweet

LeBron's authority in the Lakers' building remains a subject of discussion. There is a faction that believes his star power gives him more sway in personnel decisions than someone else may have. Shaq's opinion also comes from a place of being someone who played with James and surely adds more to the idea.

