"Mineee"- PJ Washington's wife Alisah swoons over Mavs forward as he pulls up to Game 1 rocking $7,000 Louis Vuitton ensemble

Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington's wife Alisah swooned over her husband as he was all stylish for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday. She took to Instagram and shared in her story a photo of her man rocking a solid Louis Vuitton ensemble.

The 25-year-old former Kentucky player was spotted coming out of their hotel in Boston for their championship series opener against the Celtics wearing an LV Patchwork Long-Sleeved Denim Polo Shirt and carrying an LV Keepall Bandouliere 50 bag.

Combined, the shirt and bag cost $7,000, as per the Louis Vuitton website.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In her IG story, Alisah expressed her affection for PJ Washington while along the way highlighting his keen sense of style. She wrote on her post:

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Mineee"

Check out her IG post below:

Alisah Chanel's post on PJ Washington

The denim polo shirt that Washington wore is made of patchworked bands of denim in different indigo shades. Some of the bands have an allover Monogram while pearl buttons highlight further sophistication. The shirt, priced at $3,300, can be worn with matching shorts just like the way the Dallas forward chose to have it.

The $3,700 bag, meanwhile, boasts of Damier pattern set on a denim 3D cotton canvas. Also, its two zip-pulls are encrusted with pearls.

PJ Washington and Mavericks struggle in Game 1 of NBA Finals

While PJ Washington was stylishly dressed for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, he and the Dallas Mavericks struggled in the game en route to losing to the Boston Celtics, 107-89.

A ferocious opening quarter by the hosts Celtics, led by Kristaps Porzingis. dug the Mavericks into a 37-20 hole from which they could not recover from after.

PJ Washington, who joined Dallas prior to the trade deadline from the Charlotte Hornets, played 37 minutes in the series opener, finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds. He, however, only shot 5-of-11 from the field while missing all of his three attempts from deep.

All-NBA First Team member Luka Doncic tried to keep Dallas afloat with a double-double of 30 points and 10 rebounds but did not get much help, especially from fellow All-Star Kyrie Irving, who finished with just 12 points on 6-of-19 shooting.

Over at Boston, six players finished with 10 points or more, led by Jaylen Brown's 22 and Porzingis' 20 points.

Jayson Tatum has a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds while Derrick White and Jrue Holiday each has 15 and 12 points, respectively. Al Horford was the other Celtic player in double-digits with 10.

Game 2 for the NBA Finals is set for Sunday also at the TD Garden in Boston.