The Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings WNBA matchup is slated to take place on Thursday, August 24. The two teams will meet at the College Park Center, located in Arlington, Texas, and the tip-off happens at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

It has been a roller coaster ride for the Minnesota Lynx who split their last six games to three wins and three losses, with a 16-7 record. They will look to get an even record after this matchup with the Dallas Wings and earn back-to-back victories against them.

On the other hand, the Dallas Wings' three-game winning streak has been snapped by the Lynx. They are still second in the WNBA Western Conference with a record of 18-15 and are two games above the Lynx.

According to WNBA basketball sportsbooks, the Dallas Wings are the heavy favorites to win and will not allow the Minnesota Lynx to get two straight wins against them.

Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings: Players to watch

In their recent clash, Satou Sabally led the Dallas Wings in scoring with 22 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and four steals while Arike Ogunbowale was not far behind with 20 points, seven assists, and four rebounds.

They had good help from Natasha Howard who had 16 points and seven boards. Teairia McCowan controlled the paint well with 10 points and 16 rebounds.

On the other side, Napheesa Collier carried the Minnesota Lynx with 29 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Kayla McBride also chipped in with 21 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

The wings would need more players to step up, especially Jessica Shepard who was held to only 7 points on 3-of-7 shooting from the fields, and Tiffany Mitchell who scored only 7 points in almost 31 minutes played.

Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings: Odds, Spread and Moneyline

Moneyline: Lynx (+270), Sky (-340)

Spread: Lynx (+7.5), Sky (-7.5)

Total: 168.5, Over (-110), Under (-110)

Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings: Prediction

This is going to be a revenge game for the Dallas Wings and they will be coming in this matchup much more prepared for the Minnesota Lynx. The Wings should wing this and keep the Lynx at bay from catching up to them in the WNBA Western Conference Standings.

