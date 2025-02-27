Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report: Latest on Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle's status for game against Lakers (Feb. 27)

The Minnesota Timberwolves will clash against conference rivals, the LA Lakers, in what promises to be an exciting game of basketball on Thursday. Ahead of the highly anticipated matchup, the Timberwolves have four players listed on the injury report, including superstar Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle.

Edwards is listed as questionable due to right calf soreness. The star guard played in the team's big overtime win against the OKC Thunder on Monday. Anthony Edwards appeared hobbled in the game's latter stages but still managed to make a game-winning play against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Donte DiVincenzo is also listed as questionable with a left toe sprain. The former New York Knicks sharpshooter has missed the last 19 games after suffering the injury during a game against the Golden State Warriors in January.

Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert has been ruled out of the Lakers game due to low back injury maintenance. The multiple-time Defensive Player of the Year has missed the last four games for Minnesota.

Julius Randle will remain sidelined with a right groin strain. The former New York Knicks forward has not played since January 30.

On the bright side, the Timberwolves have picked up the pace after a slow start to the season. They sit in seventh place in the Western Conference standings with a 32-27 record.

Where to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers?

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers game is scheduled to take place on Thursday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The game will tip off at 10:30 p.m. EST (7:30 p.m. PT).

The Timberwolves vs. Lakers game will be broadcast live on NBA TV, Spectrum SportsNet LA (local) and FDSN (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

