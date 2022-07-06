Minnesota Timberwolves Summer League 2022 roster, dates, and complete schedule

The Minnesota Timberwolves ended a three-season playoff drought, making the 2022 NBA playoffs via the Play-In Tournament. The Timberwolves managed to win 46 of their 82 regular season games, finishing seventh in the Western Conference. They then went on to topple the LA Clippers 109-104 in the Play-In game, entering the playoffs with the seventh seed.

Anthony Edwards led the team’s scoring efforts in the playoffs, averaging 25.2 points. Karl-Anthony Towns averaged a double-double with 21.8 points and 10.8 rebounds. The Timberwolves came up with a few strong outings, but the Memphis Grizzlies prevailed over six games.

The Minnesota Timberwolves swooped Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. They sent Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverly, Jarred Vanderbilt and Leandro Bolmaro in exchange. The Timberwolves now have serious dominance in the paint, along with an improved deep presence. They acquired free-agents Kyle Anderson and Bryn Forbes as well.

While the franchise has been busy this summer, they anticipate Summer League games with an added emphasis on their draft picks. They entered the 2022 NBA Draft with four picks, and have retained three picks after several swaps with other teams.

Minnesota Timberwolves roster for the Summer League

The Timberwolves have quite some talent at their disposal on their Summer League roster, with draft picks Walker Kessler, Ty Ty Washington, Wendell Moore and Matteo Spagnolo generating a lot of curiosity. Walker Kessler had an improved 2021-22 season with the Auburn Tigers. He averaged 11.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.8 blocks per game. His size further heightens the team’s presence in the paint.

Duke Blue Devils’ Wendell Moore has consistently improved his range in his three seasons with the team, shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc in the 2021-22 season. Italian Matteo Spagnolo is another exciting prospect, given his all-round ability and three-point shot.

As of now, the Timberwolves’ roster consists of 15 players:

Player Name Position Brian Bowen II Forward Terrell Brown Jr. Guard Deonte Burton Forward George Conditt IV Forward Melvin Frazier Jr. Guard Kevon Harris Guard Walker Kessler Center Matt Lewis Guard David McCormack Forward Josh Minott Forward Wendell Moore Jr. Forward Marial Shayok Forward Matteo Spagnolo Guard Phillip Wheeler Forward Kahlil Whitney Forward

The Minnesota Timberwolves' young players will have the opportunity to exhibit their talent in the Summer League and will be anticipating a tip-off. It will be interesting to see how they fair against other capable teams.

Minnesota Timberwolves Summer League schedule and dates

NBA 2K23 Summer League

Date & Time Match Broadcast July 8, 2022; 9 PM ET Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets NBA TV July 10, 2022; 9 PM ET Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies ESPNU July 13, 2022; 4 PM ET Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA TV July 14, 2022; 10 PM ET Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets ESPN

The Timberwolves will kick-off their Summer League appearance with a match-up against the Denver Nuggets. They will then face their playoff foe – the Memphis Grizzlies. The Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets will be their opponents in the following games.

This year’s team will be coached by Minnesota Timberwolves Assistant Coach Kevin Burleson. He will have the duty of leading these youngsters to a strong start. The upcoming season looks promising for the Timberwolves, and they’ll try to announce their arrival right from the summer competitions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far