Minnesota Timberwolves Summer League 2022 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

The Minnesota Timberwolves are planning on running it back with their established core of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell next season.

They recently acquired Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz for a hefty price. They gave away Walker Kessler, who was their 22nd overall pick in last month's draft, four more players and three additional first-round picks.

The Timberwolves have faced a lot of criticism for their move. They will likely have to play Gobert off the bench and he will earn close to $40 million a year for playing backup to Towns.

They are unlikely to play two centers in the lineup together as small-ball teams will rain threes on their compromised defense. The T'Wolves also lost a lot of their depth due to this acquisition as Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Leandro Bolmaro and Jarred Vanderbilt exited the franchise.

The Timberwolves were the seventh seed last season and are not expected to improve too much this year. They could once again find themselves in the play-in tournament as the rest of the West seems to be improving this summer.

Minnesota will not attend the California Classic or Salt Lake City Summer League. The team will directly play in the 17th edition of the NBA Las Vegas Summer League.

Minnesota Timberwolves' roster for the Las Vegas Summer League

Melvin Frazier Jr. (#35) of the Oklahoma City Blue defends against the Delaware Blue Coats

The Minnesota Timberwolves will display their 2022 NBA Draft selections in the Summer League. They selected Walker Kessler (22nd), Wendell Moore Jr. (26th), Josh Minott (45th) and Matteo Spagnolo (50th).

Kessler was traded to the Utah Jazz as part of the package for Rudy Gobert, while the other three will debut in Vegas.

The T-Wolves also have a few NBA G League players on their roster. Brian Bowen and Matt Lewis play for the Timberwolves' affiliate Iowa Wolves. Deonte Burton plays for the Boston Celtics' affiliate Maine Celtics, while Kevon Harris plays for the Toronto Raptors' affiliate Raptors 905.

Additionally, they also have four-year pro Melvin Frazier Jr. from the OKC Thunder in their squad.

Here is the Minnesota Timberwolves' summer league roster:

Player Name: Position: Terrell Brown Jr. Guard Brian Bowen II Forward Deonte Burton Guard George Conditt Forward Melvin Frazier Jr. Forward Kevon Harris Guard Matt Lewis Guard David McCormack Forward Josh Minott Forward Wendell Moore Jr. Forward Marial Shayok Guard Matteo Spagnolo Guard Phillip Wheeler Forward Kahlil Whitney Forward

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves welcome to the fam 🤝 welcome to the fam 🤝 https://t.co/Xt21t5Xy5M

Player development coach and assistant Kevin Burleson will be the team's coach for the Summer League in Las Vegas.

Minnesota Timberwolves Summer League Schedule and dates

Date and Time Match TV Friday, 7/8/2022, 9:00 PM ET Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA TV Sunday, 7/10/2022, 9:00 PM ET Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies ESPNU Wednesday, 7/13/2022, 4:00 PM ET Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA TV Thursday, 7/14/2022, 9:00 PM ET Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves ESPNU

The Timberwolves will play two games each against teams from the Western and Eastern Conferences. Minnesota will lock horns with the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.

Along with national coverage on NBA TV, ESPNU, which comes under ESPN's family of networks, will broadcast two games.

The third game against the Milwaukee Bucks will be held at the Thomas and Mack Center on the UNLV campus. The other three games will take place at Cox Pavilion.

