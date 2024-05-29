Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks Players Stats and Box Scores for May 28 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 4

There will be a Game 5 in the Western Conference finals after the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Dallas Mavericks 105-100 on Tuesday night. The Timberwolves lived to play another game and possibly extend the series, as the next game will be at the Target Center.

The game started with both teams trading baskets before the Timberwolves took over the first quarter. The Mavericks played better in the second period and kept the game close at 49-49 at the end of the first half.

It was the same story in the third and fourth quarters as the game came down to the wire. Karl-Anthony Towns came off his slump from beyond the arc to give the Timberwolves the much-needed momentum. Anthony Edwards also hit clutch shots to help extend the series.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks Players Stats and Box Scores for Game 4

Minnesota Timberwolves Players Stats and Box Score

Anthony Edwards led the way for the Minnesota Timberwolves in their win in Game 4.

He finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. He struggled with his shot but made them when it counted. Karl-Anthony Towns had his best game of the series with 25 points and five rebounds while going 4-for-5 from 3s.

Rudy Gobert added a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Mike Conley had 14 points, three rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Kyle Anderson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Naz Reid didn't have big scoring games, but they were vital in the victory.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- J. McDaniels 10 1 0 1 1 0 2 39 4-8 2-4 0-0 14 R. Gobert 13 10 1 0 1 2 5 39 4-5 0-0 5-9 4 K. Towns 25 5 1 0 0 4 6 30 9-13 4-5 3-3 15 M. Conley 14 3 7 4 0 0 1 34 5-9 1-4 3-4 -3 A. Edwards 29 10 9 0 0 6 5 40 11-25 2-5 5-8 7 K. Anderson 2 4 4 3 0 0 3 25 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 N. Reid 6 5 1 0 1 1 1 20 3-6 0-1 0-1 -10 N. Alexander-Walker 6 2 0 1 1 1 0 13 2-5 2-5 0-0 -2 J. Minott DNP L. Miller DNP T.J. Warren DNP L. Garza DNP M. Morris DNP J. McLaughlin DNP W. Moore Jr. DNP

Dallas Mavericks Players Stats and Box Score

Luka Doncic had his eighth career triple-double in the postseason with 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. However, he didn't shoot well, going 7-for-21 from the field. Kyrie Irving also struggled with just 16 points and four assists on 6-for-18 shooting.

Daniel Gafford had 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, while P.J. Washington added 10 points, five rebounds and two assists. Jaden Hardy came up big off the bench for the Mavs with 13 points. Jalen Green and Dante Exum were big in the first half but were quiet in the second.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- P.J. Washington 10 5 2 0 1 1 3 42 3-13 2-9 2-2 -13 D. Jones Jr. 9 5 4 1 0 2 3 34 3-6 2-3 1-2 3 D. Gafford 12 8 1 1 3 0 3 31 6-6 0-0 0-0 -1 K. Irving 16 2 4 1 0 4 2 42 6-18 1-6 3-3 -2 L. Doncic 28 15 10 1 0 3 4 41 7-21 4-11 10-12 -13 M. Kleber 2 1 1 0 0 0 3 13 1-3 0-2 0-0 2 D. Powell 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 J. Green 5 1 1 1 0 1 2 17 1-3 1-3 2-2 0 D. Exum 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 4 2-3 1-2 0-0 1 J. Hardy 13 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 5-8 3-4 0-0 2 M. Morris DNP T. Hardaway Jr. DNP A.J. Lawson DNP D. Lively II DNP

When is Game 5 between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves?

Game 5 of the Western Conference finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves is on Thursday, May 29 at the Target Center. It is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. EST. It will be nationally televised on TNT and TruTV.

The Timberwolves will try to extend the series and go back to Dallas with Game 7 in mind. There has not been a team in NBA history that has come back from a 3-0 deficit and won the series. There have been seven teams who forced a Game 7 like last year's Boston Celtics, but all of them fell short.