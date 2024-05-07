Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Players Stats and Box Scores for May 6, 2024 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to take a commanding 2-0 lead when they step into the Ball Arena court against the Denver Nuggets on Monday. The Timberwolves stole homecourt advantage in Game 1 following an amazing display from Anthony Edwards.

"Ant-Man" finished the game with 43 points, seven rebounds and three assists to lead Minnesota to a shock 106-99 win. Karl-Anthony Towns provided 20 points, while Naz Reid scored 16 points off the bench. Towns, Reid and Rudy Gobert also did a fantastic job to make things hard for Nikola Jokic.

The good news for the defending champions in Game 2 is Gobert won't be in the Timberwolves lineup. He's not available and is back home in Minnesota to witness the birth of his son.

Can the Nuggets even the series or will the Timberwolves take a 2-0 lead heading into Target Center for Games 3 and 4?

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Players Stats and Box Scores

Minnesota Timberwolves Players Stats and Box Score

Karl-Anthony Towns led the way for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half. Towns finished with 20 points and five rebounds as the Timberwolves have a commanding 61-35 advantage. Anthony Edwards added 16 points and three rebounds.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- J. McDaniels 2 2 2 1 0 0 3 19 1-4 0-1 0-0 20 K. Anderson 4 5 4 2 1 0 1 15 2-6 0-1 0-0 13 K. Towns 20 5 1 0 0 1 1 18 8-11 2-3 2-2 22 M. Conley 0 2 5 2 1 0 0 15 0-2 0-1 0-0 18 A. Edwards 16 0 3 1 0 1 0 18 6-9 0-2 4-6 20 N. Reid 9 3 0 1 4 1 1 15 3-5 3-4 0-0 19 M. Morris 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1-2 0-1 0-0 3 N. Alexander-Walker 8 5 1 0 1 0 0 16 3-5 2-4 0-0 20 J. Minott DNP L. Miller DNP T.J. Warren DNP L. Garza DNP J. McLaughlin DNP W. Moore Jr. DNP

Denver Nuggets Players Stats and Box Score

The Denver Nuggets can't buy a basket, especially Jamal Murray, who went 1-for-9 in the first half. Murray had two points, eight rebounds and two assists, while Nikola Jokic had a quiet eight points, six rebounds and seven assists. Aaron Gordon is the lone bright spot with 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the field.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- A. Gordon 15 2 0 0 0 0 1 20 6-10 2-3 1-2 -25 M. Porter Jr. 4 3 0 0 1 2 0 21 2-5 0-2 0-0 -21 N. Jokic 8 6 7 0 2 4 2 21 3-8 0-1 2-2 -18 J. Murray 2 8 2 1 0 1 2 18 1-9 0-3 0-0 -18 K. Caldwell-Pope 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 13 0-0 0-0 0-0 -11 P. Watson 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 6 0-1 0-1 0-0 -8 J. Holiday 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 9 2-3 2-2 0-0 -15 R. Jackson 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 7 0-5 0-2 0-0 -13 C. Braun 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 -1 Z. Nnaji DNP H. Tyson DNP D. Jordan DNP J. Pickett DNP J. Strawther DNP

Watch this space as the game continues in the second half. It will be updated after the game.