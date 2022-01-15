“MJ, Bron, Kobe, Magic, Steph” – Draymond Green names his all-time NBA top five, declines to consider players like Wilt Chamberlain as he hasn't seen them play

Draymond Green named his all-time top five players in the NBA in Thursday’s episode of "THROWING BONES on UNDISPUTED." In the video “Bay Area Throwdown with Too $hort and Chelsea Gray," Green chose Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson and Steph Curry.

Draymond Green's top-five NBA all-time list

In the video, Draymond Green said:

“MJ, Bron, Kobe, by the way, I don't get off into naming people who, like, is not my era like Wilt Chamberlain. I didn't see Wilt Chamberlain play. I can't speak on that. … I got Magic, and Steph.”

Gray agreed with the choice of James but had a disagreeing sigh about Curry.

Too $hort said:

“My top five is whoever was on the starting team of the 2015 Golden State Warriors.”

An obvious nod to Green’s first NBA championship, Too $hort paid homage to the greatness of that season. Golden State beat LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers in six games for the Warriors’ first title in 40 years. Their starting five consisted of Andre Iguodala, Harrison Barnes, Green, Curry and Klay Thompson.

Curry had a legendary season in winning his first Most Valuable Player award. His confidence poured into the following season, when he became the first player in NBA history to be unanimously chosen as MVP while leading the league in scoring, shooting above a 50-40-90.

Curry’s legendary shooting helped the Warriors break the record for most wins in a season, although Golden State lost in seven games to Cleveland in the Finals.

Curry and Green helped the Warriors return to the Finals in 2017, 2018, and 2019. After winning back-to-back in ’17, and ’18, they lost to the Toronto Raptors in ’19.

James, Bryant, Jordan and Johnson are all strong inclusions in Green's top five.

James has won four championships, earning Finals MVP awards in each of those runs, and he is a four-time MVP. “King James” continues to dominate even at age 37. The Rookie of the Year in 2004, James is contending for a playoff run in his 19th season, averaging 29.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game.

Bryant, another obvious choice, spent his entire 20-year career with the LA Lakers. He won five championships and was an 18-time All-Star and the 2008 MVP. Every essence of Bryant's being was poured into "The Black Mamba's" competitive nature on the floor. He was the Finals MVP twice, led the league in scoring twice and ranks fourth all-time in regular-season and postseason scoring.

Jordan earned his nickname “Air Jordan” for his high-flying style and showtime dunks. MJ absolutely dominated during his career. He played 15 seasons, winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls.

Johnson is the father of “Showtime” basketball, mixing in no-look passes, sniper alley-oops and overhand rips through triple teams under the basket. In 905 games, Johnson gathered 17,707 points, 6,559 rebounds and 10,141 assists. Those numbers translate to averages of 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 11.2 assists per game.

A notable force on the attack and underneath the rim, Johnson is another great pick. He led the Lakers to five NBA titles.

With each player racking up so many notable accolades, legendary feats and championships, one can understand Draymond's decisions. Of course the picks are subjective, as he opted not to choose any of the greats he did not see. His list is not an objective hierarchy of statistics but rather a personal opinion of the greatness he witnessed.

Green himself is no stranger to greatness. Green is a three-time champion and three-time All-Star, winning the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year. Known for his high basketball IQ and immense defensive ability, Green was drafted 35th overall in the 2012 draft by Golden State. Green has garnered five All-Defensive team selections and led the NBA in steals in 2017.

Seeing such legendary names across the list proves how deep Green’s basketball IQ goes. With the accolades he himself has collected, a top-five list from him has substance.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein