"MJ knows my name, it’s a lot" - Luka Doncic appears overwhelmed after sharing a tight hug with Michael Jordan, calls it "an unbelievable moment"

Luka Doncic appeared starstruck and overwhelmed after he shared a tight hug with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. The Dallas Mavericks superstar made his third appearance as an All-Star during the game.

Doncic is just four years into his NBA career and still has a lot to prove in the league. Although he has achieved superstar status, the Slovenian let his basketball fan side show when he met Jordan.

Discussing the interaction with Callie Caplan in an interview after the All-Star Game, Doncic had this to say:

"It’s amazing, I don’t know how to explain that moment. It’s just unbelievable. MJ knows my name, it’s a lot. Just an unbelievable moment. I have no words for that."

Doncic won the ASG with Team LeBron and recorded eight points and three assists during the game. He scored a few key three-pointers at the end of the first quarter and showed a lot of potential as a growing superstar in the league.

Luka Doncic's development into a superstar

Luka Doncic was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 2018 and has since taken the league by storm. Having played professionally since the age of 16 with the Real Madrid senior team, Doncic had a lot of experience that greatly influenced his transition to the NBA in the following years.

Doncic has one of the most creative offensive skillsets in the league. A magician on the floor, he makes use of his large frame and footwork to make up for his lack of athleticism. His footwork has also resulted in the development of his signature stepback. He has many other tricks in his bag that make him one of the most complicated covers in the league.

Although the Slovenian is yet to see success in the NBA playoffs, he has shown an ability to dominate in the regular season. Notching a career average of 26.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.9 points per game, he has earned the title of a triple-threat.

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver Lakers’ LeBron James on Mavericks’ Luka Doncic: “The way he plays the game reminds me of the way I play the game. We’re triple threats. We rebound, we pass, which is the number one thing on our mind. … and we’ll put 40 on you too if you disrespect us.” Lakers’ LeBron James on Mavericks’ Luka Doncic: “The way he plays the game reminds me of the way I play the game. We’re triple threats. We rebound, we pass, which is the number one thing on our mind. … and we’ll put 40 on you too if you disrespect us.” https://t.co/9vrxm4Zrvq

Despite struggling with injuries in the last few seasons, Doncic continues to be the driving force behind the Dallas Mavericks, who currently sit at 35-24.

Luka Doncic has recorded some tremendous numbers in his recent outings. He had three 40+ point outings in the last four games before the All-Star break. The Mavericks also enjoyed a record of three wins and one loss in that time.

Despite leading the Dallas Mavericks to the fifth seed in the West, the 22-year-old still has a lot to display as he gradually transitions into becoming a perennial superstar.

