"MJ is mythical...LeBron has to win more" – Chris Broussard unravels new angle to GOAT debate

LeBron James is arguably the greatest player in NBA history. Some believe that he's the best, while others think Michael Jordan is the greatest to ever step on the court. It's tough to differentiate the difference between the best and the greatest of all time.

LeBron might be the best basketball we've ever seen, but is he the greatest? Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard believes that Michael Jordan might be the greatest to ever lace them up, and it seems to be because of the narratives.

"Everyone knows I think Jordan is the GOAT. ... When the younger generation controls the narrative, LeBron will be recognized like Jordan is now," Broussard said. "MJ is mythical. It's going to take something astronomical to knock him off the pedestal. LeBron has to win more."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is LeBron James the best player in NBA history?

It's always tough to say who the best player in NBA history is. Some even believe it isn't LeBron James or Michael Jordan. It all depends on who is asked the question, which is why it's still such a hot topic in today's world.

LeBron has a case for being the best player ever, just like many do. If there were the greatest players of each generation, there's no debate that LeBron and Jordan would be the guys of their time.

LeBron has the most points scored in NBA history, along with multiple rings and a chance to even possibly add to that total. If he can find ways to add to his legacy, which is already stamped as one of the best ever, the debate gets tougher.

A ring for him at this age, 38, would likely solidify him as the greatest player in NBA history. While also factoring in what he's doing at this age, LeBron James has had the best all-around career in terms of longevity.

Michael Jordan did his thing as well later in his career, but it's tough to compare it to LeBron's. Either way, the debate is an interesting one. Most of the younger audience believes LeBron is the greatest ever and the older generation believes it was Jordan.

Poll : 0 votes