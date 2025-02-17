"MJ would never" - Former insider questions LeBron James' integrity and respect for NBA All-Star Game

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James opted to sit out Sunday's newly-formatted NBA All-Star Game, citing lingering left foot and ankle discomfort. However, former ESPN insider Nick Friedell seemingly wasn't a fan of the four-time MVP's eleventh-hour decision, contrasting his mindset to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's.

James was set to star in his record-extending 21st All-Star Game as a member of Shaq's OGs. However, hours before tipoff of the mini-tournament, he announced his decision to watch the event from the sideline for the first time in his career.

"You won't see anything from me tonight," James told reporters. "Unfortunately, I will not be in uniform tonight. Still dealing with ankle and foot discomfort, so I will not be playing tonight, unfortunately. You know I hate that. But I'm looking forward to seeing the format."

Afterward, many on X/Twitter took exception to the timing of James' decision. They pointed out that he didn't give the NBA time to name his All-Star replacement from a crop of well-deserving candidates.

Among James' critics was Friedell, who added that Jordan, a 14-time All-Star, would've done everything in his power to suit up for his fans.

"There is just absolutely no way MJ would do this. He always understood what his presence to the game meant," Friedell wrote. "And to do it a few hours before the game starts — come on now. At least do it a couple days earlier so they can get somebody else in there."

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, James sat out the Lakers' 124-117 home victory over the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 8 due to the same left ankle ailment. Moreover, he reportedly skipped Saturday's All-Star practice.

Nevertheless, the megastar, who was again among the top vote-getters in All-Star fan voting, took his decision on his status down to the wire.

LeBron James focused on Lakers' playoff push, "hopes" to return after All-Star break

While LeBron James was inactive on Sunday, he expressed optimism about being available to commence LA's post-All-Star break playoff push.

James told reporters that he "hoped" he would be good to go for Wednesday's home clash against the Charlotte Hornets. He added that his squad securing a postseason spot in the hyper-competitive Western Conference is his main priority.

"With 30 games left and us trying to make a playoff push in the wild, wild West, I felt like it was very important for me to kind of take care of myself and understand what's coming," James said.

The Lakers (32-20) entered the break positioned fifth in the West. However, only five and a half games separate them from the 10th-placed Golden State Warriors (28-27). Thus, their playoff prospects are far from a sure thing with 30 games remaining.

