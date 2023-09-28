"Mom life is amazing": Ja Morant's ex-girlfriend calls herself a 24-year-old teenager as she strolls her kid to soccer practice

Outside of basketball, Ja Morant is the father of a four-year-old girl. His ex-girlfriend recently posted a video on social media documenting her life as a younger mother.

Ja Morant and Kadre Dixon began dating in 2017. Around the same time he was getting ready to enter the NBA, the couple gave birth to their daughter. Since then, they have decided to separate.

Despite no longer being together, the Morant and Dixon still co-parent their child. She recently posted a video on her TikTok of walking to soccer practice. Dixon captioned it joking that she herself is still a child while also being a mother.

"Mom life is amazing," Dixon wrote. "I'm really just a 24 year old teenager taking my child to soccer practice every week."

Aside from her previous relationship with the Memphis Grizzlies star, Dixon is an auhtor and entrepreneur.

Ja Morant shares close bond with his daughter

Ja Morant's character has been in question a lot in the past year, but there is no denying he is a caring father. His daughter has been by his side through every step of his NBA journey.

At most Memphis Grizzlies home games, Kaari Morant is courtside cheering on her father. She's a common fixture in his postgame interviews, and has even snuck on the court to celebrate with the whole team on some occasions.

One of the more heartfelt moments between the two came when Kaari was still an infant. Morant celebrated with her after securing the first accolade of his career.

After being drafted second overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019, the explosive guard quickly made an impact. In his first season, he put up averages of 17.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists. These numbers secured him the Rookie of the Year award. Morant would have won be unanimous decision, but one voter picked Zion Williamson over him.

When Morant won the award, a clip went viral of him and his duaghter celebrating together.

Even at a young age, being a parent is something Morant takes pride in. Based on how Kaari is always close by, it's clear he enjoys getting to share his basketball journey with her.

Unfortunately for Morant, it will be some time before he gets to showcase his skills in front of his daughter again. The All-Star guard is currently facing a 25-game suspension that begins at the start of this season.