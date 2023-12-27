Montana Yao shows off luxurious $5,064 Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet Christmas gift from hubby Malik Beasley on Instagram

Malik Beasley's wife, Montana Yao, showed off the gift that her husband got her for Christmas. Yao posted an image on social media showing off a Van Cleef and Arpels bracelet, which was Beasley's Christmas gift for her.

Per the official website of Van Cleef and Arpels, the bracelet is worth $5,064.

Yao and Beasley got married in August of 2020. They came very close to divorce after Beasley's brief affair with Larsa Pippen, but they are still together and have two kids.

Montana Yao's $5,064 Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet

Malik Beasley praises Milwaukee Bucks' fan base amid 16-2 home record this season

Malik Beasley and the Milwaukee Bucks have managed to maintain their title-contending status after the end of the first quarter of the NBA season.

The Bucks are second in the East with 22 wins and just eight losses and have won seven of their last eight games and eight of their last 10.

They have been playing great basketball, especially at home, where they have won 16 of the 18 games so far.

Last week, Beasley sent a message to the Bucks' fans, praising them for the help and support they give to the team when the Bucks play at Fiserv Forum.

"It’s the home crowd energy, you know, the Sixth Man. We gotta have that community and getting out, so appreciate y’all. Let’s get it," Beasley said, via Wisconsin Sports Heroics.

Milwaukee's seven-game winning streak ended on Christmas Day after the 122-129 road loss to the New York Knicks, but Beasley was excited about playing on Christmas Day.

"Just to be able to play an NBA game on Christmas is a blessing, man. In high school, I used to watch all the games, so now I’m part of it. We gotta get the win," Beasley said.

Beasley has appeared in 28 of Milwaukee's first 30 games this season with averages of 11.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 1.5 apg, on 45.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The 27-year-old shooting guard is considered a key part of the Bucks' second unit and has his sights set on helping the Bucks go all the way this year.