"More Marvin Bagleys in this world" - NBA fans mercilessly troll Detroit Pistons' worst start ever in a season

The Detroit Pistons suffered another blowout loss this season, after the Milwaukee Bucks decimated them at Fiserv Forum on Saturday (146-114). This was the 23rd straight defeat for a Detroit team that has the worst record in the entire NBA with just two wins and 24 losses. The last time the Pistons won a game this season was back in late October.

With their losing streak now at 23 games, Pistons fans took to social media and called out the franchise for its worst start ever.

"Maybe Coach Casey was secretly the best coach in the league"

"The Pistons are so bad they might single-handedly undermine the whole argument for the NBA being deep enough for expansion"

"There are more colors in the pistons than the pistons wins this season"

"There are more Marvin Bagleys in this world than the Pistons have wins"

"Fire the Mayor of Detroit. If I know anything about this city, it's that there is probably a city official, who is partly responsible for this"

"23 for 23 straight losses"

"Sell the team"

"I’m just following to see how long this streak goes"

Monty Williams addresses Detroit Pistons' losing streak

Monty Williams has failed to make the Detroit Pistons a winning franchise in his first season as head coach of the team. With just a couple of wins after the first 26 games, it looks an extremely difficult task for the Pistons to turn things around and become a playoff contender.

"We can't afford to start games without the grit and toughness that we display at times. We just haven't been consistent with it," Monty Williams said on Saturday, via NBA.com.

"There's competitive basketball, there's emotional basketball and then there's irrational. Sometimes we let it get past emotional and get irrational and it has nothing to do with the game."

The Vancouver Grizzlies (1995-96), Denver Nuggets (1997-98) and Charlotte Bobcats (2011-12) are three other teams that are tied with Detroitfor losing 23 games in a row.

The Cleveland Cavaliers (2010-11) and Philadelphia 76ers (2013-14) hold the longest losing streak in a season with 26 straight defeats. For losses spread over season, the Phillies top the list with 28 straight defeats between March 27, 2015 and Dec. 1, 2015.

The Detroit Pistons would want to get back on track and snap their franchise-record losing skid, but they have to improve on both ends should they want to make a fresh start.

On Monday, the Detroit Pistons will attempt to snap their losing skid, as they visit Atlanta to take on the Hawks, who have won 10 of their first 25 games.