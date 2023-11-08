Zion Williamson is listed as 'out' for the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. He is out for personal reasons, and TMZ seems to have uncovered exactly what those personal reasons are. Williamson may be becoming a father as his expecting girlfriend, Ahkeema Conceterose, is in the hospital.

The announcement that Williamson was out for the game came a few hours after his girlfriend posted a picture from a hospital.

The couple announced the pregnancy with a fanciful affair. They threw a big gender reveal party at the time of the announcement back in June. They announced it would be a baby girl. Ahkeema also recently posted that she was 38 weeks into her pregnancy, so the timing would make sense for Williamson missing game action to attend the birth.

Williamson seemed excited about becoming a father in the past. Ahkeema has her own YouTube channel and posted multiple videos about her pregnancy journey. One of the videos included Williamson sending a message to his future child earlier this year.

"My baby, you’re going to see this at some point," Williamson said in the video. "I don’t know what the future holds, but mommy and daddy love you. If you don’t know nothin' else in this world, know that mommy and daddy love you, for life."

Williamson has missed a lot of time during his NBA career. Last season, reports surfaced saying his personal team was debating with Pelicans staff about his injuries and availability. However, this absence seems like a worthy excuse this time around.

Of course, the news brought out the internet trolls. Many could not resist the opportunity to bring up Williamson's alleged past romance with a former adult film star Moriah Mills. Earlier this year, the adullt film star went on multiple Twitter tirades claiming to be in a relationship with Williamson.

Some NBA fans took to social media to post funny reactions. Check them out below:

"Moriah Mills about to go on Kanye level rant," one fan wrote.

Zion Williamson early season stats

Zion Williamson has returned with vengeance this season. He is averaging 21.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists this season. He has also stepped up as the Pelicans have been without their other stars at times this season.

Brandon Ingram has missed two games so far this season. The Pelicans will now also be without CJ McCollum for an extended period of time. McCollum is dealing with a recently diagnosed lung issue.

Zion Williamson should not miss too much time due to the birth of his child. He could potentially return for the Pelicans' game in Houston on Friday or their next home game. That would be a contest against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Zion Williamson’s highlight this season came when he scored 25 points in a 123-105 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, He shot 9-of-16 on the night.