Moriah Mills Twitter account has been suspended after she threatened Zion Williamson over s*x tapes

Zion Williamson has been involved in a series of dramatic events this past month. Earlier this June, Williamson announced in a YouTube video that he and his girlfriend are expecting a baby girl. While this was heartwarming news, the drama that came after ruined the New Orleans Pelicans star's announcement.

Just a few hours after the pregnancy announcement, adult film star Moriah Mills posted screenshots of their previous conversations and alleged that they were in a relationship. Later in June, she threatened to leak their sex tapes

However, it appears the adult film star's threats didn't do her any good since her Twitter account has recently been suspended. Daily Loud revealed on Twitter that Moriah's account was disabled after threatening Zion with alleged sex tapes.

How did the Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills controversy begin?

The dispute between Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills ignited following an announcement made by the New Orleans Pelicans star that he and his girlfriend, Ahkeema, were expecting a baby girl. In the wake of this revelation, Mills took to various platforms to share her side of the story.

On Twitter, Mills labeled a series of allegations against Williamson, accusing him of being unfaithful and implying that they had been romantically involved. Mills further suggested that Zion should be concerned about a potential pregnancy involving her as well.

As time passed, the adult film star continued her social media outburst, asserting that she had been with Williamson just a week before.

Mills also claimed that she received threats from Ahkeema's family, who is already a mother to a six-year-old child. In response, Moriah threatened to release explicit videos featuring herself and Zion while also alleging that Williamson had promised to send her money which she never received.

Mills took to Twitter, repeatedly mentioning the New Orleans Pelicans and the NBA, demanding that the team trade Williamson.

Later, she said that she intended to take legal action against Williamson, claiming that he had sent people to intimidate her.

