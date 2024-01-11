Moses Moody injury: Steve Kerr provides latest update on Warriors guard's setback

Moses Moody was given a bunch of playing time by Steve Kerr in the Golden State Warriors' lopsided loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Moody played well despite the Warriors being down big until he left the game due to an injury. Kerr provided an update on Moody's setback after the game.

Moody earned some playing time on Wednesday after the Warriors were down big in the second half. He took the opportunity and scored 21 points in 21 minutes of action. He hit four 3-point shots for the second straight game, but left the contest with seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Kerr told reporters after the game that Moody tweaked his calf and will be undergoing an MRI to reveal the severity of the injury. Moody walked back to the locker room accompanied by Rick Celebrini, who is the director of sports medicine and performance for the Warriors.

Moses Moody and Trayce Jackson-Davis were the only positives in the Golden State Warriors' 141-105 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Moody and Jackson-Davis are two players who head coach Steve Kerr should be giving more minutes to help them develop.

Kerr has been waiting for Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins to find their groove, but it might be too late. It's already January and the trade deadline is fast approaching. The Warriors will have to decide on what to do and what will work since nothing seems to be going their way in their current rotation.

Moses Moody injury: How does his potential absence impact the Warriors?

How will Moses Moody's injury affect the Golden State Warriors?

Moses Moody is averaging 8.4 points per game this season, but his minutes have been inconsistent under head coach Steve Kerr. Moody was playing really well at the start of the season and was even a factor in the Golden State Warriors game against the Sacramento Kings.

Kerr inexplicably pulled him out of the game and the Warriors ended up losing to Sacramento. Moody even received a few DNPs along the way, which resulted in reports of his unhappiness with the team just like his draft classmate and teammate Jonathan Kuminga.

Moody was supposed to get the minutes from Chris Paul's absence due to a hand injury. But with him possibly being out with a calf injury, it means the Warriors will have to dig deep and give more minutes to Cory Joseph.

Andrew Wiggins could get more minutes as well, but Draymond Green's return will help alleviate Moody's absence. The 21-year-old swingman just needs an opportunity to play once he returns from the injury. It's a crucial time for the Warriors as they need to make a decision heading into the trade deadline.

