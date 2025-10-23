"Most disrespectful player in the league": Ja Morant blasted by fans for mocking Pelicans’ $34,193,629 rookie with savage gesture

Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to a 128-122 win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Morant sizzled in front of Grizzlies home fans, delivering 35 points, three assists, three rebounds and one steal. Late in the game, he pointed at Pelicans rookie Jeremiah Fears, who desperately tried to foul him to stop the clock.Fans reacted to Morant’s antics at the No. 7 pick of the 2025 NBA draft:“Ja Morant is the most disrespectful player in the league.”One fan said:BIGMEM12 @BIGMEM12LINK@playoffzinzy He’s such a fkn troll lmfao😭😭Another fan added:𝟓 @FeelLikeZionLINK@playoffzinzy he doin too muchOne more fan continued:Tim #HeitingaOut @Tim_GrizzAFCALINK@playoffzinzy Face of the league thingsAnother fan reacted:Ja @CantGuardJTLINK@playoffzinzy Nah pointing would’ve had me crashing outFollowing a turnover by the Pelicans, the Grizzlies inbound to their backcourt for Morant to get. Jeremiah Fears, who signed a four-year, $34.1 million contract in July, chased after the wily and elusive Morant to no avail. Memphis had 5.6 seconds left before the inbounds play. The clock went down to 1.4 when the Pelicans finally caught “G12.”Late in the game, Pelicans star Zion Williamson and Morant had been exchanging clutch baskets. New Orleans trailed 126-122 after Williamson’s error that led to Morant’s savvy play with roughly five seconds left.Fears could not make the necessary foul, but he had a solid debut. He scattered 17 points and two assists. The former Oklahoma star shot 7-for-10 to give the Pelicans a spark off the bench.Ja Morant scored 11 points with under four minutes leftJa Morant sat on the bench in the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter. He came in with exactly 5:00 left in the final frame. The Pelicans and the Grizzlies were tied at 111 apiece when the ultra-athletic guard returned to play.Morant pushed the Grizzlies to a 113-111 lead for his first basket. He added nine more to help fend off the Pelicans from pulling off a come-from-behind win. Morant’s floater with 33.2 seconds to go extended Memphis’ lead to 122-118. The point guard’s steady presence while running the home team’s offense was just as crucial.The Pelicans’ last desperate foul resulted in two Morant free throws that settled the final score.