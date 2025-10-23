  • home icon
  • "Most disrespectful player in the league": Ja Morant blasted by fans for mocking Pelicans’ $34,193,629 rookie with savage gesture

"Most disrespectful player in the league": Ja Morant blasted by fans for mocking Pelicans' $34,193,629 rookie with savage gesture

By Michael Macasero

Modified Oct 23, 2025 03:43 GMT

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 23, 2025 03:43 GMT
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn
"Most disrespectful player in the league": Ja Morant blasted by fans for mocking Pelicans’ $34,193,629 rookie with savage gesture. [photo: Imagn]

Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to a 128-122 win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Morant sizzled in front of Grizzlies home fans, delivering 35 points, three assists, three rebounds and one steal. Late in the game, he pointed at Pelicans rookie Jeremiah Fears, who desperately tried to foul him to stop the clock.

Fans reacted to Morant’s antics at the No. 7 pick of the 2025 NBA draft:

“Ja Morant is the most disrespectful player in the league.”
One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan reacted:

Following a turnover by the Pelicans, the Grizzlies inbound to their backcourt for Morant to get. Jeremiah Fears, who signed a four-year, $34.1 million contract in July, chased after the wily and elusive Morant to no avail. Memphis had 5.6 seconds left before the inbounds play. The clock went down to 1.4 when the Pelicans finally caught “G12.”

Late in the game, Pelicans star Zion Williamson and Morant had been exchanging clutch baskets. New Orleans trailed 126-122 after Williamson’s error that led to Morant’s savvy play with roughly five seconds left.

Fears could not make the necessary foul, but he had a solid debut. He scattered 17 points and two assists. The former Oklahoma star shot 7-for-10 to give the Pelicans a spark off the bench.

Ja Morant scored 11 points with under four minutes left

Ja Morant sat on the bench in the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter. He came in with exactly 5:00 left in the final frame. The Pelicans and the Grizzlies were tied at 111 apiece when the ultra-athletic guard returned to play.

Morant pushed the Grizzlies to a 113-111 lead for his first basket. He added nine more to help fend off the Pelicans from pulling off a come-from-behind win. Morant’s floater with 33.2 seconds to go extended Memphis’ lead to 122-118. The point guard’s steady presence while running the home team’s offense was just as crucial.

The Pelicans’ last desperate foul resulted in two Morant free throws that settled the final score.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

