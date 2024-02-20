“Motherf****** filming me against my will”: Hello hitmaker Adele spills the beans on viral courtside meme from 2022 NBA All-Stars game

Adele has become a famous meme, stemming from an NBA scene where she looked unimpressed. The iconic British singer and songwriter recently disclosed what exactly happened that let her throw an expression of disgust while watching the 2022 NBA All-Star game.

During the game, a camera captured the famous singer looking aloof and unimpressed courtside. The singer disclosed that an NBA film crew had requested to record her, a request she politely declined due to her discomfort with fame. However, despite her refusal, the crew proceeded to film her anyway, sparking the singer's frustration and defiance.

As per TMZ, she opened up about the incident on the Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas on Sunday night:

"Do you remember that viral meme of me looking like I don’t give a flying f---? I’d like to give some context to that meme. I know it sounds crazy, but I really don’t like being famous, right?

"I was fine. I didn’t mind. I was just there on my own, looking for Michael Jordan, to be honest with you."

She humorously described her decision to play dumb and look aloof, much to the public's amusement, as she expressed her dismay at the NBA's actions.

"The reason I looked like a different person was because I was sulking. Because I was like, ‘These motherf****** have come back and are filming me against my will.’"

Adele is ready to take the next step with Rich Paul

Based on the recent report by the National Enquirer and Radar Online, it is evident that Adele and Rich Paul are taking significant steps in their relationship. The reports suggest that the legendary songstress, aged 35, is preparing to tie the knot with Rich Paul and is considering expanding her family.

She has been openly referring to Rich Paul as her 'husband,' and there are plans for a small ceremony, possibly in London, to celebrate their union. Furthermore, there are indications that she is eager to share more of her heritage with Rich through a trip to Europe, which might present an ideal opportunity for an engagement.

Additionally, the reports suggest that Adele and Rich Paul are ready to welcome a new addition to their family. Speculations point toward the possibility of the couple planning for a baby, with rumors circulating that the 'Hello' singer has considered employing a surrogate.

This decision aligns with Adele's long-standing desire to have another child, and the sources indicate that it may become a reality in the near future. These developments indicate a significant and exciting progression in their relationship, reflecting their deep commitment to each other and their shared aspirations for the future.