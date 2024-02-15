"They know I'm not cheap" - Rich Paul spills beans on his 'frugal' plans with Adele on Valentine's day

Rich Paul, who runs Klutch Sports and represents various NBA and NFL superstars, is struggling to balance his busy schedule with his girlfriend, renowned singer Adele. Despite their hectic schedules, the couple has been together for about three years now and it appears they had some exciting plans for Valentine's Day on Wednesday.

Rich Paul appeared on Stephen A. Smith's show on Wednesday and talked about several topics, including Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors' attempt to land LeBron James via a trade last week and more.

At the end of the conversation, Stephen A. Smith asked Paul about his Valentine's Day plans with Adele and urged him not to be 'frugal.'

"Adele and I are going to have a great Valentine's Day. She is special to me and she knows that. I am looking forward to it," Rich Paul told Stephen A. Smith (segment starts at 38:30).

"If anybody knows me, they know I am not cheap. I got to be frugal, I have to save it for a rainy day... I always come from a place of balance, but I have taste and I have class, and when you date a guy like me, every day is Valentine's Day."

Adele recently got emotional when referring to Rich Paul's book "Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing The Odds."

there have been rumors about the two celebrities getting married.

Recently, the famous singer got emotional when she referred to Rich Paul's book "Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds," where LeBron James' agent speaks about the way he grew up as well as his relationship with his mother.

"Rich and I have always known everything about each other since the day we got together. It was very emotional reading about his mum, because obviously she's not with us, so I've never met her," Adele said to The Hollywood Reporter in early December about reading Paul's book, where he talks about his late mother, via E! Entertainment.

"She's such a big part of Richard and the kids and the kids' mum's life and stuff like that. But I knew all about it. I'm getting a bit emotional. It was hard for him to write that."

Rich Paul's mother battled drug addiction, and the famed agent had a strained relationship with his late mother while growing up in Cleveland's neighborhood.

Today, both Paul and Adele are considered two of the most famous celebrities in the world and the duo continues to make headlines with their relationship. It started in June 2021, when the two were seen together in the NBA Finals and has continued until now.