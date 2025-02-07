"Moved on entirely" - Anthony Davis gets brutally honest on life after shocking Lakers trade

As superstar center Anthony Davis prepares for his Dallas Mavericks debut, he's reportedly left his shocking trade from the LA Lakers in the rearview mirror.

Dallas dominated headlines leading up to Thursday's NBA trade deadline with its unexpected blockbuster acquisition of Davis over the weekend. It shipped superstar guard Luka Doncic to LA in a three-team deal involving the Utah Jazz that shook up the league.

Days later, many are still trying to rationalize the Mavericks' motives for trading a 25-year-old offensive sensation entering his prime. However, according to TNT's Allie LaForce, Davis has already come to grips with his new surroundings after spending the last six seasons with LA.

"I've moved on entirely," Davis said Thursday, via LaForce (timestamp: 0:54). "There is no looking back. There are no bad feelings."

LaForce added that "there was the initial first two days of shock, but since then, mentally, (Davis) is all locked into this team." She cited the 10-time All-Star's longstanding desire to team up with Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving and history playing under Dallas coach Jason Kidd.

Kidd served as an assistant coach with the Davis-led Lakers from 2019 to 2021, with the duo winning the 2020 NBA championship together. So, given Davis' connections, it appears he needed little time to acclimate ahead of his Mavericks debut.

Davis (abdomen) was sidelined for Thursday's TNT road matchup against the Boston Celtics. However, LaForce noted that he is expected to suit up during Saturday's home clash against the Houston Rockets.

Spencer Dinwiddie says Anthony Davis and Mavericks "don't have time to be upset" about trade

During Thursday's Anthony Davis update, Allie LaForce also referenced Dallas veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie's comments on the blockbuster trade.

Per LaForce, Dinwiddie underscored the Mavericks' readiness to embrace being led by Davis after enduring a tumultuous first two-thirds of the season. He added that they can't afford to waste time sulking about the deal amid their push for a play-in/playoff spot.

"Listen, the geometry changes, but we have to be pros, we have to do our jobs," Dinwiddie said, via LaForce.

"You're losing what was your best player and adding what will probably be your best player. We've dealt with so much uncertainty with injuries this season. We have to have that next-man-up mentality, and that's how we feel with this trade. We don't have time to be upset."

Following Thursday's 127-120 victory over Boston, Dallas (27-25) sits eighth in the Western Conference ahead of Davis' debut.

