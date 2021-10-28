"Muh-f**ker’s like 7-2, 280 pounds" - Anthony Edwards on why it's difficult to defend against Giannis Antetokounmpo

Minnesota Timberwolves' upcoming star Anthony Edwards lavished praise on Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Greek Freak dominated with a huge 40-point performance in the Bucks' loss to the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves defense had no answer for Antetokounmpo despite their 113-108 win on the night. Antetokounmpo ended the night, scoring 40 points, grabbing 16 boards and dishing out seven assists along with three blocks. The Greek Freak dominated the paint, and showed off his new and improved jumper by shooting 50% from the perimeter.

According to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, Edwards was candid in his assessment of Antetokounmpo's game. He said that there was no way to stop the Greek Freak once he got going irrespective of who guarded him or how many players he went up against. Here is what Edwards said:

"With a guy like that, you can’t stress about him scoring. That’s what he gonna do. Muh-F**ker’s like 7-2, 280 pounds. Shit, we put four people on him, and he’ll still score the ball. "

Stopping Antetokounmpo when he's on song is something that's extremely difficult and taxing. Fortunately for Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves, they got away with the victory on the night, as Antetokounmpo received no support from his teammates in the game.

Can Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves make it to the playoffs?

Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards with a thunderous dunk

The Minnesota Timberwolves have made the playoffs only once in the last 17 seasons. But they have retained the support of their ardent fanbase who still turn up in droves despite their team's lack of postseason success. Minnesota have, more often than not, been involved in tanking races, but this year seems to be different for them.

The Timberwolves have got off to a promising start, winning three of their four games to sit in second place in a stacked NBA Western Conference. That has been possible, thanks to rousing performances from the likes of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell.

However, qualifying for the playoffs in the loaded West would take a lot more consistent performances from Minnesota. That looks unlikely despite their bright start, considering their poor track record. Nevertheless, the Timberwolves could pull off a surprise and qualify for the playoffs if they manage to turn it up a notch when it matters.

