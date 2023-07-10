"Must be a Britney Spears fan": Twitter trolls Victor Wembanyama after video of referee ignoring his handshake surfaces

San Antonio Spurs No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama dominated during his second NBA Summer League game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. The French big man finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two 3-pointers on 9-for-14 shooting (64.3%).

This remarkable display came after a challenging debut in the Summer League against the Charlotte Hornets, where he struggled and finished with just nine points on 15.4% shooting (2-for-13). However, despite his strong play in Game 2, Wembanyama still went viral on Twitter for another reason.

Before the game, Wembanyama approached each game official to shake hands. The first referee in the video happily obliged, but the second referee seemed completely zoned out, staring at the floor, and failed to notice the 7-foot-4 big man. This resulted in a lighthearted moment that quickly sparked jokes and humorous reactions from fans on Twitter.

Some referred to the recent incident involving Wembanyama’s security and pop star Britney Spears:

“Must be a Britney Spears fan,” an NBA meme account captioned the video.

However, most just joked about the official needing time to reboot:

“Someone unplugged his controller,” one fan said.

“Typical NBA ref, sleeping on the job lol,” another said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Wembanyama’s awkward interaction with a referee:

It’s worth noting that an alternate extended version of the video tells a slightly different story. After not noticing the big man for a few seconds, the official did end up shaking Wembanyama’s hand. Nonetheless, the edited version of the clip still made for some entertaining Twitter reactions.

Victor Wembanyama’s NBA Summer League stats so far

San Antonio Spurs No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama

Following his dominant NBA Summer League performance in Game 2 against Portland, Victor Wembanyama now has what many would consider respectable averages so far. Through two games, the 19-year-old star is averaging 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 4.0 blocks, and 1.5 3-pointers per game on 40.7% shooting.

This comes after the big man averaged 21.6 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 2.4 apg, 0.7 spg, 3.0 bpg, and 1.4 3pg on 47.0% shooting over 34 games with his French club, Metropolitans 92, this past season.

