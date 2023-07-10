Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Must be a Britney Spears fan": Twitter trolls Victor Wembanyama after video of referee ignoring his handshake surfaces

"Must be a Britney Spears fan": Twitter trolls Victor Wembanyama after video of referee ignoring his handshake surfaces

By Tristan Rawcliffe
Modified Jul 10, 2023 07:56 GMT
San Antonio Spurs No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama attempting to shake hands with a referee
San Antonio Spurs No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama attempting to shake hands with a referee

San Antonio Spurs No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama dominated during his second NBA Summer League game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. The French big man finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two 3-pointers on 9-for-14 shooting (64.3%).

This remarkable display came after a challenging debut in the Summer League against the Charlotte Hornets, where he struggled and finished with just nine points on 15.4% shooting (2-for-13). However, despite his strong play in Game 2, Wembanyama still went viral on Twitter for another reason.

Before the game, Wembanyama approached each game official to shake hands. The first referee in the video happily obliged, but the second referee seemed completely zoned out, staring at the floor, and failed to notice the 7-foot-4 big man. This resulted in a lighthearted moment that quickly sparked jokes and humorous reactions from fans on Twitter.

Some referred to the recent incident involving Wembanyama’s security and pop star Britney Spears:

“Must be a Britney Spears fan,” an NBA meme account captioned the video.
The referee who left Victor Wembanyama hanging must be a Britney Spears fan 😭 https://t.co/noPNCczavU

However, most just joked about the official needing time to reboot:

“Someone unplugged his controller,” one fan said.
@NBAMemes Someone unplugged his controller
“Typical NBA ref, sleeping on the job lol,” another said.
@NBAMemes typical NBA ref, sleeping on the job lol

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Wembanyama’s awkward interaction with a referee:

@NBAMemes Same energy https://t.co/ILoOB5dkg4
@NBAMemes That’s crazy https://t.co/1bMlloSfkG
@NBAMemes Lol he had his eyes closed, probably saying a prayer or something.. relax..
@NBAMemes Bro was lagging
@NBAMemes Bro did not take a no for an answer
@NBAMemes Be real he just getting accommodated to getting 15 points off free throws come regular season
@NBAMemes Bro was npc 💀
@NBAMemes He was rebooting
@NBAMemes He lagged out 😂
@NBAMemes Exactly why he’s reffing summer league
@NBAMemes Bro got them slender man hands 😂😂

It’s worth noting that an alternate extended version of the video tells a slightly different story. After not noticing the big man for a few seconds, the official did end up shaking Wembanyama’s hand. Nonetheless, the edited version of the clip still made for some entertaining Twitter reactions.

@NBAMemes https://t.co/KZgOgy2659

Also read: What is Victor Wembanyama’s standing reach? Finding out more

Victor Wembanyama’s NBA Summer League stats so far

San Antonio Spurs No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama

Following his dominant NBA Summer League performance in Game 2 against Portland, Victor Wembanyama now has what many would consider respectable averages so far. Through two games, the 19-year-old star is averaging 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 4.0 blocks, and 1.5 3-pointers per game on 40.7% shooting.

youtube-cover

This comes after the big man averaged 21.6 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 2.4 apg, 0.7 spg, 3.0 bpg, and 1.4 3pg on 47.0% shooting over 34 games with his French club, Metropolitans 92, this past season.

youtube-cover

Also read: What to expect from Victor Wembanyama? Sportskeeda NBA analyst Walt “The Wizard” Williams gives detailed breakdown - “It’s going to take a minute”

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

He was drafted AHEAD of Kevin Durant... But is now an NBA FAILURE!

Quick Links

Edited by SO
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...