MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives major update on right wrist injury sustained during blowout win vs. Cavaliers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander provided an important update regarding his right wrist discomfort after appearing to sustain an injury during Thursday’s game. The MVP frontrunner was visibly in pain after landing on his wrist while making a hustle play during the OKC Thunder’s dominant 134-114 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Gilgeous-Alexander was seen consulting with the team’s medical staff on the sidelines after the hard fall. Postgame, he appeared for a walk-off interview with his right wrist wrapped in an ice pack, raising concerns among fans and analysts.

When asked about the injury by TNT's Jared Greenberg, the two-time All-Star confidently dismissed any serious setbacks. Looking ahead, Gilgeous-Alexander assured that he would suit up and lead the Thunder in their back-to-back matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put on a stellar performance against the Cavaliers, leading the Thunder to a statement victory and avenging last week’s loss to the Eastern Conference team.

The Canadian superstar exploded for 40 points in just 29 minutes, showcasing his dominance on both ends of the court. He added three rebounds, eight assists and two steals to his impressive stat line. Gilgeous-Alexander was highly efficient, shooting 17 of 26 from the field, including 1 of 5 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 5 of 5 from the free throw line.

This marked his fifth 40-point game of the season, tying him for second place in that category league-wide. Remarkably, it was also his second time this season scoring 40 points in under 30 minutes, further cementing his status as one of the NBA’s elite performers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander speaks out on free throws

After bolstering his MVP case, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander emphasized that he doesn’t rely on double-digit free throw attempts to deliver high-scoring performances. The OKC guard pointed out his versatile offensive skill set, which allows him to dominate the game in various ways.

"Yeah I don't need free throws," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "When they come, it's a plus, but I don't need them. I get it however I take it."

The Thunder star is averaging 31.6 points per game this season and leads the league in scoring.

