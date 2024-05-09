"My boy is dialed" - NBA fans hilariously hype Luka Doncic gaming ahead of Game 2

Luka Doncic seems to be unbothered by the Dallas Mavericks loss to the OKC Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals series. Doncic only had one day off in between games, but he still managed to play "Overwatch." NBA fans hype the MVP finalist ahead of Game 2 on Thursday.

In a post on his Instagram stories, Doncic shared that he's already a Top 500 player in "Overwatch." An amazing feat considering how hard the game is and how busy his schedule is as an NBA player. He was already a grandmaster in the game last year, but seems to have reached the Top 500 at some point in the past season.

The Mavs superstar has been criticized for his bad shooting in the playoffs. He's averaging a near triple-double, but his efficiency has not been on par with what he was doing in the regular season. He's also nursing a knee injury, so it might be one of the reasons why he's struggling with his shot.

Dallas Mavericks fans are happy that Doncic is not feeling any pressure ahead of Game 2. Him playing "Overwatch" means he's loose and comfortable despite being down 1-0 and shooting 39.5% from the field, including 22.7% from beyond the arc.

"My boy is dialed," a fan wrote.

"It means he’s in a good headspace. This is the Luka we need. He's been pressing. Kyrie has been trying to loosen him up," one fan claimed.

"He's locked in now, we arent losing another game this entire playoffs," another fan commented.

On the other hand, some fans are impressed with Doncic's Top 500 status in "Overwatch."

"Luka Doncic being top 500 tank in overwatch was not on my bingo card for 2024," one fan wrote.

"Dawg how is luka doncic top 500 tank while in the playoffs?" a fan asked.

Luka Doncic top 500 tank in overwatch no wonder he my goat bro," another fan remarked.

Luka Doncic randomly pops up in streamer's 'Overwatch' game last year

Many fans didn't know that Luka Doncic was good at "Overwatch" until last year when he randomly popped up in a streamer's game. The streamer named M0xy asked a player named Donatello what were his hobbies outside of 'Overwatch.'

"Yeah I play basketball,” Donatello responded.

As it turns out, Donatello is none other than the Dallas Mavericks superstar. People on the stream were dumbfounded that someone of his stature was in a grandmaster lobby. It was well-known among NBA fans that Doncic is a huge "Overwatch" gamer, but it was still surprising to find out he's good at it as well.