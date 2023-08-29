"My dad is terrified of snakes": Marcus Jordan spills out six-time champion Michael Jordan's biggest fear

When you think of Michael Jordan, you think of a fearless competitor who took no prisoners on the basketball court. It's easy to forget that Jordan is human sometimes, such is his legendary status as one of the greatest athletes in history.

However, during a recent episode of 'Separation Anxiety' with Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen, Michael Jordan's son, Marcus, revealed his dad's biggest fear.

"He's terrified of snakes," Marcus Jordan said. "My dad is terrified of snakes, literally. There was this one time when my brother and I we were young, probably like 12 and 14. We got a bunch of rubber snakes, and we threw them in my dad's room on top of the bed, in the master bedroom. And I'll never forget when he got home. .. .we were grounded."

"I think he was caught off guard. He realized that they weren't real after a while. So, he was running around the house, trying to figure out who pranked him...At first, he did (think they were real.)"

It might come as a shock to people that Michael Jordan has regular fears, just like a normal person.

However, the imagery of the Chicago Bulls legend - a six-time NBA champion - running around his mansion screaming could get fans chuckling as they listen to Marcus Jordan's podcast.

Michael Jordan can't swim, says his son, Marcus Jordan

In another revelation from Marcus Jordan, on the same podcast episode, he shared that his dad can't swim.

"Another thing that people don't know about my dad is that he can't swim. Obviously, he just brought a really large yacht and has two fishing boats. So, he's always on the water, but if he falls in, he can't swim."

Marcus Jordan then proceeded to share a story of when Michael Jordan's swimming skills were put to the test.

"There was this one time we were young on yachts or whatever on some trip, I think we were in the Bahamas. And my dad, I think he was on a jet ski with my sister. For whatever reason, the jet ski capsized and turned over.

"My sister is floating. She actually had a life vest on; my dad's in the water, and he wasn't wearing a life vest. All you can see is this wad of cash floating in the water, like 40 grand in a rubber band. It was floating. ... Who do you think my dad went for first? My dad literally went for the 40 grand first. ... when he needs to, he can swim to survive."

Michael Jordan may not be the strongest swimmer or have the best relationship with snakes. However, he's an incredibly talented business man and a legendary basketball player.

It may seem weird to hear of Jordan's fears and ability to excel at something, but that just further humanizes one of the greatest basketball players the world has ever known. That also makes Jordan's amazing accomplishments all the more impressive.

