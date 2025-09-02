"My everything": Bronny James all smiles as he showers girlfriend Parker Whitfield with heartfelt tribute on her special day

While Bronny James has been putting in work in the gym after his Summer League stint, he has also made his girlfriend, Parker Whitfield, one of his priorities in his life. On Tuesday, Whitfield celebrated her 21st birthday, and the Lakers player showered her with love in a tribute post.

Bronny posted a picture with Whitfield from her birthday celebration. The couple sat in front of a large candle and a big cake as they posed for a picture together.

"happy bday to my everything," Bronny wrote in the caption with a series of kiss and pink heart emojis.

Bronny sported a black T-shirt, while Whitfield wore a halter-neck top.

[Credit: IG/@bronny]

This was the first time that the couple publicly celebrated Whitfield's birthday together. Bronny James and Whitfield started dating last year, around the same time when they were spotted at the Paris Olympics.

Parker Whitfield was born to Hollywood actors Dondré T. Whitfield and Salli Richardson-Whitfield. She and Bronny met each other in their high school. Both attended Sierra Canyon School in California, where the Lakers player was a student athlete.

Bronny will suit up in a Lakers jersey for the 2025-26 season, ready to earn his spot on the roster.

Bronny James and girlfriend Parker Whitfield celebrate their special day with adorable snaps

While the couple celebrated Whitfield's birthday with an adorable snap, they also celebrated their anniversary just last month. The couple has refrained from making permanent posts about each other on their social media handles, but they have not shied away from occasional posts celebrating each other.

On August 12, the girlfriend of the Lakers player posted pictures on her Instagram Story, featuring snaps from their anniversary. Whitfield made two posts on her IG Story, and the first Story was a repost of Bronny James' IG Story, who was adorably holding her from behind in a mirror selfie.

"Anniversary dinner," Bronny wrote in the caption, followed by a kiss emoji.

Whitfield reacted to the post with a series of pink heart emojis.

In her subsequent Story, she posted another mirror selfie. Whitfield wore a printed bikini. Bronny, who also wore a matching pair of shorts, kissed her as he held her from behind.

[Credit: IG/@IG/@parker.whitfield]

Bronny James and Parker Whitfield first went public with their relationship in August 2024, during the Paris Olympics. They attended the Team USA vs Serbia game together. According to People, the couple was later seen that same night, walking in Paris, holding hands.

Whitfield made their romance official with an Instagram post, in tribute to Bronny on National Boyfriend Day.

