“My guy might be a unicorn”: Lonzo Ball's ex Denise Garcia makes rare confession on dating struggles after split

Lonzo Ball and his ex-girlfriend Denise Garcia were once one of the power couples in the basketball community. They were admired and adored for being high school sweethearts who went through ups and downs together and welcomed a daughter named Zoey into the world.

However, their relationship came to an end in 2018 as both Ball and Garcia evolved into their own person. Seven years later, Garcia opened up about the struggles she has faced in her dating life since ending her relationship with the Cavaliers guard.

On Monday, Garcia and Brittany Renner appeared as guests on Michael Porter Jr.'s podcast, "Curious Mike," where they debated on monogamy, dating and religion. During one segment, MPJ asked Garcia to reveal her dating experiences after giving birth to Zoey.

"She's never met anybody. I am so picky with who I choose to date," Garcia said. (Timestamp: 20:04) "I have really been focused on mine and Zoey's world to this point. I want to be the best Denise.

"I lost myself so much in that, trying to be the best partner when it was like I need to look inwards and focus on who I am, what makes me happy... I've yet to introduce a partner to Zoey. I'm like my guy might be a unicorn."

After the couple split, Lonzo Ball and Denise Garcia agreed to co-parent their daughter together.

Lonzo Ball's ex-girlfriend Denise Garcia opens up about 'gold digger' accusations

While in a relationship with Lonzo Ball, Denise Garcia faced significant criticism from the general public. The couple's relationship was one of the forefront attractions of the Ball family's reality TV show, "Ball in the Family."

During another segment of Michael Porter Jr.'s podcast, Garcia revealed her thoughts on the public scrutiny she received.

"I feel like ever since my ex (Lonzo Ball) and I were together, he posted me and it was like, ‘oh you’re a gold digger,’ " Garcia said. "This was even before we brought Zoey into the world. So, I guess people just think that you’re kind of out there for what players can offer you financially.” (Timestamp: 02:50)

The public witnessed Ball and Garcia's relationship build and fall apart in the first three seasons of the reality TV show. The third season's climax left fans wondering about the couple's future. It was later confirmed that the then-Bulls guard and his high school sweetheart were no longer together.

