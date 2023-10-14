"My kids are still in Portland": Damian Lillard says he is still adjusting to life in Milwaukee while 'being in the moment'

Damian Lillard is still adjusting to life in Milwaukee after the Bucks acquired him from the Portland Trail Blazers via a three-team trade last month. Lillard was in Portland for 11 seasons and it will be a tough situation for his family. It's also worth mentioning that he's in the process of divorcing from his wife Kay'La.

Lillard recently spoke with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina in an exclusive interview regarding his trade to the Bucks. He opened up about being in the moment and there were times he could not believe that he now plays in Milwaukee. It has been an unreal situation for Lillard, who shared that his kids are still in Portland.

"There are some days where I sit there and I think, 'Man, I live here now. I'm not going back home,'" Lillard said. "That's the reason I keep saying I try to stay present and be where my feet are. If you start to think too much, your mind will start going all over the place.

"My kids are still in Portland right now because it was such an abrupt transition. But I try not to think about all of those things. I know it'll all pass and everything will be as it should be. That's what I focus on – being in the moment."

Damian Lillard has three children with his wife Kay'La, a son named Damian Jr. and twins Kali and Kalii. The kids were all born in Portland and the family lived in the West Linn neighborhood in Oregon. Getting traded and moving cities is a huge part of the NBA, with Jrue Holiday's wife lamenting about it recently.

Damian Lillard filed for divorce from his wife Kay'La

Damian Lillard and his soon-to-be ex-wife Kay'La Lillard (Photo: Damian Lillard/Instagram)

A few days after splitting with the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard filed for divorce from his wife Kay'La. The couple has been married since Sept. 4, 2021, but they have been together since their college days at Weber State University in Utah.

As mentioned above, the couple have three children together. Lillard filed the divorce papers in Clackamas County Circuit Court in Oregon City, Oregon. Damian and Kay'La have been living separately since December 2022 and have cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce.

When they separated in 2022, Kay'La was living in the couple's home in West Linn. On the other hand, Dame moved to a new home in Tualatin, Oregon, last month, with a move to Milwaukee happening only days later.

