"My personality is pretty goofy": Lonzo Ball sets record straight by dispelling misconceptions among fans

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball has a reputation among NBA fans for being laidback and reserved both on and off the court.

However, according to Ball, his personality is commonly misunderstood by fans. During a recent interview with HEIR, Ball said that while many people think that he isn’t very personable, in reality, he's an outgoing person:

“I think most people misunderstand my personality for real,” Ball said. “But, at the same time, I don’t just walk up to strangers and just start talking; you know what I’m saying? So, if you don’t know me, obviously you’re going to see the persona. I look real serious most of the time. You know. I don’t show a lot of emotion on the court.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“So, obviously, people probably think I'm an a**hole or I just don't f**k with people. But, at the same time, I kind of do express that in a way, and I do need to work on that moving forward. But my personality is pretty goofy, pretty outgoing.”

Expand Tweet

Lonzo Ball disappointed that injuries have hampered his Chicago Bulls tenure

Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young and Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball

In another recent interview on the “From the Point” podcast, Lonzo Ball spoke about what it has been like dealing with his ongoing left knee injury.

Ball has been out since January 2022 due to the injury. He's now expected to miss the entire 2023-24 NBA season, too. According to Ball, his injury has turned his Chicago tenure into a what-if scenario. That comes as he feels that he and the Bulls never got a real chance to prove themselves:

“It's gonna be a big what-if for me,” Ball said. “I feel bad just for the GMs because I feel like they made the perfect team around me, and I felt like that was the most I've ever been involved in an organization.

"I finally got the perfect team that I felt could fit my game, play my way and really just do what I wanted to do. So, that injury — I’m still going through it right now — but that one messed me up early just because I felt like we really had a chance and never got to see what it was.”

Expand Tweet

Ball averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.9 blocks and 3.1 3-pointers per game on 42.3% shooting over 35 games in the 2021-22 season.

Without him last season, Chicago finished just 40-42 (10th in the Eastern Conference) and missed the playoffs despite having a roster built to win.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)