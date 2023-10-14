“My stuttering kicked in”: Shaquille O'Neal couldn’t stop blushing after meeting Miss USA pageant runner-up Halle Berry in an elevator

In a chance encounter that left even one of the most intimidating basketball players in NBA history, Shaquille O'Neal, feeling starstruck meeting former Miss USA Pageant runner-up Halle Berry.

In an interview with GQ Sports, O'Neal said that he has been used to seeing a lot of Hollywood personalities, politicians, and musicians watching courtside a Lakers basketball game.

"Halle Berry. Charlize Theron. Kerry Washington. Jennifer Hudson. Jennifer Lopez. Barack Obama. Biggie. Nas. Dr. Dre. Snoop. Rick Ross. Everybody!" said O'Neal on celebrities that left him in awe.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Above everyone that he met, O'Neal reveals that it was only Halle Berry who made him show his biggest smile and had a loss for words.

"I met her in an elevator and I couldn’t talk because my stuttering kicked in," said O'Neal.

Shaquille O'Neal reveals his least favorite NBA cities

In the same interview with GQ, Shaquille O'Neal bares the least favorite NBA cities in his 19-year career. Two of those cities were Utah and Milwaukee.

"No night life," reasoned O'Neal. "Let’s say you play in Chicago and then in Milwaukee in three days. You either stay in Chicago, or if the coach is mad at you, he’ll make you stay in Milwaukee for three days. One time we stayed there for four or five days. Oh, God! And it was snowing."

More than the city, Shaq singles out the home arena of Utah as his least favorite to play on because of the calls and flopping.

"Utah, because they got all the calls! Always flopping. Once you got into foul trouble, you were not going to have a good game."

In his career, Shaq has won four NBA championships, MVP in 2000, and 15 NBA All-Star selections. He played for six teams - Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.