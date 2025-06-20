"My sweet Koko Bean": Vanessa Bryant pours her heart into a memory-filled message for her youngest daughter on special day

Nothing takes precedence for Vanessa Bryant over her family, particularly her daughters. Shortly after remembering her late husband, Kobe Bryant, on Father's Day, she celebrated her youngest daughter's birthday with a wholesome message.

On June 20, when Capri turned six, the wife of the LA Lakers legend posted a series of memory-filled pictures with her daughter on her Instagram handle. One of the pictures had Vanessa adorably holding Capri in her arms while the six-year-old had a big smile on her face.

"Capri, we love you so much!!!! Happy 6th birthday to my sweet Koko Bean! 💜~ Capri Kobe Bryant ~💜 🎂🎉🫶🏽🎉," Vanessa wrote in the caption.

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant were proud parents to their four daughters, Natalia, Gigi, Bianka and Capri. Their youngest daughter was less than a year old when Kobe and Gigi lost their lives in a horrific helicopter crash.

Despite losing her husband and daughter, Vanessa made sure to keep her children protected and not let their lives derail. She has also kept her husband's legacy alive by continuing to support his dreams.

Previously, on Father's Day, she posted a family picture with Kobe and their daughter, when she was still pregnant with Capri. She captioned the post dedicated to him.

"Happy Fathers Day @kobebryant 💕 You are so missed. We love you so much. #GirlDad 💕💕."

Vanessa Bryant shares a heartwarming moment with Angel Reese

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters have not been frequent at WNBA games. However, an undying legacy of her late husband lives in dozens of WNBA players who take the basketball floor every day, especially New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, who remains very close to the Bryant family.

On June 11, the Ionescu and her Liberty team faced the Chicago Sky at Barclays Center, and Vanessa was in attendance with her daughters. After the game, the wife of the Lakers legend also met with Angel Reese.

The Sky star hugged Vanessa Bryant and her daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri, who had also accompanied their mom. Reese and Vanessa kept talking with big smiles on their faces and later even posed for a group picture.

On June 12, Vanessa posted the video on her Instagram handle and captioned it with two blue heart emojis, and tagged Reese.

Reese's Sky suffered an 85-66 defeat against the Liberty, despite a 17-point double-double from her. They are the 11th seed in the league with a 3-8 record. Sabrina Ionescu scored a game-high 23 points along with 7 assists.

