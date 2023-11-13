Mychal Johnson gives subtle shoutout to boyfriend Andrew Wiggins following difficult start to season

Andrew Wiggins has struggled for momentum this season. His girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, gave Wiggins a shoutout on social media to lend her support for the Warriors star. While the 2014 Draft first pick is in the slump, there's no reason to believe that he would remain so.

In her Instagram story, Johnson reposted the pictures from Jordan Jimenez, the Bay Area photographer, and put the picture of Wiggins dunking over the Cleveland Cavaliers players. Amidst a tough stretch,Wiggins needs all the support right now.

The 28-year-old Warriors star admitted that it's the first time he has been in this kind of slump. A career 19-pointsplayer is averaging 11 points over 10 games in the season while shooting 41%.

Mychal Johnson IG Story

In the 10 games the Warriors have played this season, Wiggins was limited to single-digit points in four of them. Apart from Steph Curry, Wiggins is one of the players the Warriors rely on offensively.

Andrew Wiggins say he is's going to be hard on himself after poor start to season

Andrew Wiggins' struggles this season have been glaring for the Warriors. However, his teammates and coach know that the season has just started, with the Warriors making a 6-5 record and sixth in the Western Conference.

Wiggins said that defensively, he has been great. However, he admitted that his offense had not been great and he will work harder.

“Defensively, my rhythm’s coming back,” Wiggins said after the game. “Offensively, it’s a little slow. But it’s coming. I’m always going to be harder on myself than anyone else. So this is rough. But everybody has slumps. Mine just happens to be at the beginning of the season.”

Last season, he struggled with injuries and personal life issues that affected his game. He also could not attend the offseason regimen fully because he was recovering from a rib injury.

Andrew Wiggins is experiencing a slump from the 3-point line, where he has shot 4 of 24 shots. He's shooting 50% from the free-throw line. He has been constantly taken out of the lineup during crunch time. Unless he finds his rhythm and figures out his problem, things are going to get difficult for Wiggins.